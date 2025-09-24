Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Premium phone makers dial down prices of flagship models this festival

Premium phone makers dial down prices of flagship models this festival

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro drops to ₹70K; Samsung S24 Ultra drains ₹58K off its tag

Mobile shop

The average price has been cut by 38 per cent from its official launch price to welcome the festival season. | File Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you are looking for hefty discounts this festival season on premium phones that seemed unaffordable earlier, this is the opportune time.
 
According to Techarc, a research company that tracks mobile phones, Apple Inc has hit the top spot in terms of discounts on the iPhone 16 series, launched only last year. The average price has been cut by 38 per cent from its official launch price to welcome the festival season.
 
Models in play include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Leading the charge is the super-premium iPhone 16 Pro, whose price has been slashed from the launch price of ₹1,19,900 to ₹70,000 — a saving of ₹50,000, or over 41 per cent. Clearly, for those who find the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,34,900 expensive, the previous series — just over 12 months old — is available for almost half the price.
   
But the South Korean electronics giant Samsung is not far behind. It might have a lower average discount across its models (35 per cent), but its premium S24 Ultra secures the top position among competing brands for a single model, with one of the steepest price cuts of 44.6 per cent and a saving of ₹58,000 on a top-end product with advanced features.
 
Says Techarc founder Faisal Kawoosa: “This time the deals on the premium range are very attractive. This is aimed at attracting consumers to make the most of the festival season sales period and step up to a higher segment, where smartphone brands are able to offer a superior experience and retain them for longer periods of time.”

Also Read

Apple's iPhone 17 series hit by 'Scratchgate': What's really going on?

Apple's iPhone 17 series hit by 'Scratchgate': What's really going on?

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Watch unboxing, check specs, pricing, and more

iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple iPhone Air: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.1 developer beta: What's new and how to update

 
Of course, most premium phones launched last year or earlier are already at a 20–25 per cent discount over their official launch price — online and in retail stores — but the additional festival season discounts make it even more attractive for consumers to upgrade.
 
Most of the other players have also jumped on the bandwagon, but their discounts are much lower than those of the two premium phone makers. In the case of OnePlus, the average discount on five of its key models (OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s, OnePlus Nord 5, and CE5) is pegged at 14.5 per cent, with the OnePlus 13 seeing the sharpest cut of ₹12,000 (17.5 per cent).
 
Vivo, led by its premium Vivo T4x, has dropped its price to ₹32,000 — a cut of ₹8,000 this festival season. On the other hand, Motorola has slashed the price of its Motorola Razr 60 by ₹10,000 to ₹39,999, making it affordable for consumers looking for a foldable, luxury-designed phone. 
 
 

More From This Section

Poly Medicure

Polymed acquires 100% stake in Italy-based device maker Citieffe

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

GJEPC urges FM for relief as US tariffs hit gems and jewellery sector

Ranchi: Security personnel keep vigil during a rail blockade by protestors under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi | PTI

Cabinet okays ₹6,014 cr highway, railways projects in poll-bound Bihar

driverless maritine

Cabinet clears ₹69,725 cr package to boost shipbuilding, maritime sector

IHCL Q1 results 2025, Indian Hotels Company performance, hotel stock India, Taj hotels revenue growth, hospitality sector India, MICE demand India, hotel room rates FY26, IHCL expansion plans, tourism sector trends, IHCL stock valuation

Hospitality body seeks 5% GST with 50% ITC on hotel rooms under ₹7,500

Topics : OnePlus Samsung iPhone Smartphone sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon