Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

SanDisk has launched a new ultra-compact USB-C flash drive called the SanDisk Extreme Fit. The company describes it as a “plug-and-stay” storage solution, highlighting how small it is — compact enough to remain plugged into a laptop at all times. SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, although it is also available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.
The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is already available in the US through SanDisk’s official online store. However, it has not yet appeared on the Indian website.
SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Details
Based on the product images shared by SanDisk, the Extreme Fit features an L-shaped design. It plugs into a USB-C port but sits slightly upright rather than extending outward horizontally, helping it stay nearly flush when connected to a laptop. SanDisk calls this a “plug-and-stay” design, implying that users can treat it almost like a permanent storage expansion — similar in concept to how some use SD cards on laptops.
The flash drive comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities and uses USB 3.2 Gen 1, delivering transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s on models with 128GB or more. The 64GB version is limited to 300MB/s.
The Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive also works with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Windows and macOS. The app helps manage files, back up photos, free up device storage, and restore data when needed. Users can also enable automatic backups through the drive.
SANDISK Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Compatibility
- Windows PCs: Windows 10 or newer
- Apple Macs: macOS 12 or newer
- iPads: iPadOS 15 or newer
SANDISK Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Specifications
- Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB
- Connector: USB-C
- Sequential Read Performance: Up to 400MB/s
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Dimensions (L x W x H): 0.73-inch x 0.54-inch x 0.63-inch
- Weight: 3gms