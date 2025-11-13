Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

SanDisk describes the new Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive as a "plug-and-stay" storage solution, suggesting it is compact enough to remain plugged into a laptop at all times

SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world’s smallest high-capacity USB-C flash drive, available with up to 1TB storage

SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world’s smallest high-capacity USB-C flash drive, available with up to 1TB storage (Source: Sandisk online store US)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SanDisk has launched a new ultra-compact USB-C flash drive called the SanDisk Extreme Fit. The company describes it as a “plug-and-stay” storage solution, highlighting how small it is — compact enough to remain plugged into a laptop at all times. SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, although it is also available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.
 
The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is already available in the US through SanDisk’s official online store. However, it has not yet appeared on the Indian website.

SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Details

Based on the product images shared by SanDisk, the Extreme Fit features an L-shaped design. It plugs into a USB-C port but sits slightly upright rather than extending outward horizontally, helping it stay nearly flush when connected to a laptop. SanDisk calls this a “plug-and-stay” design, implying that users can treat it almost like a permanent storage expansion — similar in concept to how some use SD cards on laptops.
 
The flash drive comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities and uses USB 3.2 Gen 1, delivering transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s on models with 128GB or more. The 64GB version is limited to 300MB/s.
 
The Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive also works with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Windows and macOS. The app helps manage files, back up photos, free up device storage, and restore data when needed. Users can also enable automatic backups through the drive.

SANDISK Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Compatibility

  • Windows PCs: Windows 10 or newer
  • Apple Macs: macOS 12 or newer
  • iPads: iPadOS 15 or newer

SANDISK Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Specifications

  • Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB
  • Connector: USB-C
  • Sequential Read Performance: Up to 400MB/s
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 0.73-inch x 0.54-inch x 0.63-inch
  • Weight: 3gms

More From This Section

GPT 5.1 and customisation options in ChatGPT

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with GPT 5.1 models, new personalities: What's new

Google's new 'Images' tab

Google app gets Pinterest-like 'Images' tab: Check what's new, availability

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple iPhone Pocket

Apple unveils iPhone Pocket with Miyake Design Studio - here's what it does

Real-time AQI in Google Map

How to check real-time AQI for your area using Google Maps? Details inside

Topics : Technology News Sandisk Data storage USB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon