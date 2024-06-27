Tech wrap Jun 27: Lenovo Legion Go, Samsung opens Galaxy pre-reserve, more

Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console launched in India at Rs 89,990

Lenovo has launched its maiden handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, in India to compete with the likes of ASUS ROG Ally series and MSI Claw. Based on the Windows 11 platform, the Lenovo Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with integrated AMD RDNA graphic processing unit (GPU). The device comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device offers flexibility in playstyle leveraging the detachable controller setup.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve open for foldables, wearables in India

Samsung has opened the pre-reserve programme in India, allowing customers with interest in one of its upcoming products to pay a token and get early access and special benefits in tune to Rs 6,499 at the time of purchase. For the uninitiated, Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on June 27 launched in India the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, 5000 mAH battery, IP64 water-and-dust resistant rating, and LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in 128GB storage, which is standard in both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

Google has announced new features for the Chrome web browser app for smartphones – Android and iOS. These features include search result improvements, better suggestions and design changes. While most of these features are now rolling-out to users, some will be available in the coming weeks.

Apple has announced that it is expanding the availability of “Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair” software to users in 32 European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany. The software, launched last year in the US, allows users to test parts on their iPhone that may need repair and for optimal parts functionality and performance. In other countries, only Apple Authorised Service Providers and select independent repair providers are authorised by the company to use this software. Apple said that the software now supports iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a native dialler in the Android app. The dialler will allow users to dial a phone number to initiate a call directly within the app without necessitating saving the contact details in the address book first. For the uninitiated, the current public version of the instant messaging app does not have a provision for direct calling despite support for both voice and video calls over the internet.

Reviving its GT line-up in India, China’s Realme launched two smartphones in a quick run. The latest entrant, the Realme GT 6, is a flagship model in the line-up focused on performance and battery. Moreover, it is Realme’s maiden smartphone packed with artificial intelligence features.

OpenAI’s abrupt move to ban access to its services in China is setting the scene for an industry shakeup, as local AI leaders from Baidu Inc. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. move to grab more of the field.