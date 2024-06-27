Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WhatsApp tests native in-app dialler in beta version for Android: Details

The in-app dialler in WhatsApp will allow users to make calls without saving the contact to address book first. It is currently being tested with select beta users and may roll out to everyone soon

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a native dialler in the Android app. The dialler will allow users to dial phone number to initiate a call directly within the app without necessitating saving the contact details in the address book first. For the uninitiated, the current public version of the instant messaging app does not have a provision for direct calling despite support for both voice and video calls over internet.

According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, select users are able to access a floating call action button within the Calls tab. On tapping the button, users can dial a number that is not saved in the address book through the app. Additionally, a message shortcut has been added to the in-app dialler to let users send a message instead of calling after dialling the number. Users are also notified if the selected number is registered on WhatsApp to let them know if WhatsApp can be used for that number.  The in-app dialler is available currently to only select beta users who use the updated version 2.24.13.17 of the app.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

WhatsApp requires the user to save the contact in the address book which results in the user's profile picture, last seen status and other details to be seen by all the contacts if visibility settings were set to “Everyone”.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on redesigning the status update section on the Android app to make it easier for users to preview status without losing the option to view profile pictures of the contact that has posted it. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been working on revamping the design interface for the status update tray, but this is the first time the layout and other design elements have been available on the beta release. 
Topics : whatsapp Social Media Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon