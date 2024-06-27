Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve open for foldables, wearables in India

Samsung has opened the pre-reserve programme in India, allowing customers with interest in one of its upcoming products to pay a token and get early access and special benefits in tune to Rs 6,499 at the time of purchase. For the uninitiated, Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Buds 3 series.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve details
Customers can pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon India, Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. Consumers who opt for the pre-reserve will get benefits worth up to Rs 7000 at the time of purchase.
Similarly, customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy ecosystem products with a token amount of Rs 1,999 and avail benefits worth up to Rs 6499 on purchase of these products.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve benefits
Samsung on its website said that the customers pre-reserving the upcoming Galaxy Z fold device will receive an e-voucher of Rs 7,000, which would be redeemable on Samsung’s website or at Samsung Shop app. Similarly, customers pre-reserving the next Galaxy Z Flip phone will receive an e-voucher of Rs 3,999. For ecosystem products, Samsung is offering an e-voucher of Rs 6,499 on the upcoming Galaxy Watch and e-voucher of Rs 2,299 on Galaxy Buds.
Additionally, Samsung said that customers who pre-reserve the devices will be among the first to receive the new devices post launch. They will also get access to special edition models and colourways.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to pre-reserve
- Visit Samsung’s official website.
- Click on the Pre-reserve button to add the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass.
- Pay the token amount using any prepaid payment options available on the pre-reserve page.
- You will receive the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass through email and message on your registered email/ mobile number.
- To purchase the next Galaxy products, visit Samsung’s website or Samsung Shop app during the pre-book period.
- While logging in to buy the eligible device in pre-book period, use the same login id (mobile number or email address) used during pre-reserve for the next Galaxy.
- If you pre-reserve as a guest user, login with the phone number provided with the shipping address.
- The pre-reserve VIP Pass price will be adjusted to the original price of the selected product.
- If the pass is not redeemed till the pre-booking period, it will be automatically cancelled and the token amount will be refunded to the original source of payment.