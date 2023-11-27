Sensex (-0.07%)
Sony to integrate in-camera authentication into Xperia smartphones: Report

Sony has confirmed that this feature will be released as a firmware update for the upcoming Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1, and Alpha 7S III mirrorless cameras

Sony digital signature in images, Sony in-camera authentication technology, new Sony Camer features, new camera features, how to know fake images, how to know deepfakes, how to understand image manipulation, Sony XCamera technology, Sony Cameras, tec

Sony in-camera authentication technology

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Sony is planning to introduce in-camera digital authentication technology to its next-generation Xperia smartphone, according to a report by GizmoChina. 

Sony announced the new image authentication technology earlier this month. The company also confirmed that this feature will be released as a firmware update for the upcoming Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1, and Alpha 7S III mirrorless cameras. The report suggests that the technology will make its way into Sony’s next-generation smartphones, which are expected to launch next year.
The technology creates digital signatures inside the camera at the moment of capture in the hardware chipset that can be used to verify the authenticity of captured images. “This in-camera digital signature allows for the creation of a birth certificate for images, validating the origin of the content,” said Sony.

The digital signature is created using a unique cryptographic key that is associated with the camera's image-processing chipset. After a photo or a video has been taken, the signature is embedded within the file. This signature can then be used to check if the image has been tampered with.

The Japanese electronic maker said that this security feature is aimed at professionals wanting to safeguard the authenticity of their content and provides an extra layer of security to aid news agencies.

Topics : Sony Sony India Sony India camera Technology

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

