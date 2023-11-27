Sensex (-0.07%)
Musk to discuss rising online antisemitism with Israeli President Tuesday

Musk is currently in Israel and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Business tycoon Elon Musk is set to meet Israel President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, The Times of Israel reported.
The Israeli President's Office confirmed the meeting between Tesla owner Elon Musk and Herzog.
Herzog said that he would be joined in the meeting by some family members of hostages who are being held in Gaza, as reported by The Times of Israel.
He further said that he will "emphasise the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online."
Musk, however, has recently come under fire for his endorsements of a virulently antisemitic trope on X, as well as the platform's complete failure to crack down on rampant disinformation and hate speech amid the ongoing war, The Times of Israel reported.
The failure to combat antisemitism on the app and comments viewed as anti-Semitic, shared by Musk himself resulted in several advertisers like Apple and Disney cutting off their spending on the microblogging site.
Amid the row over endorsing 'anti-semitic' post on X, the platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the social media platform will file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against the media watchdog 'Media Matters' alleging that it "completely misrepresented the real user experience" and "undermined free speech".
Musk is currently in Israel and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit.
Earlier this week, Musk announced that X would be donating all revenue from advertising and subscriptions "associated with the war in Gaza" to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

