Soon, Google Chrome will get new cross-device sync feature for Tab groups

New updates from Google will allow users to sync Chrome Tab Groups across devices, manage tabs on iOS, and easily resume browsing from where they left off

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Google has introduced updates aimed at improving how users manage tabs across devices. While Chrome already allows Tab Groups to be saved across signed-in desktops, new updates will help users better organise and access their tabs on phones and tablets.
Tab Groups on Chrome for iOS

Google Chrome Tab Groups are now live for iOS with version 128. Users can create a Tab Group on iPhone and iPad by opening the tab grid, long pressing a tab, and selecting "Add Tab to New Group." Users can also name and assign colours to the Tab Groups. Once grouped, tabs can be organised according to user preferences. However, unlike Android, there is no option to drag and drop tabs within the grid.
 

Tab Groups across devices

Google is also planning to sync Chrome Tab Groups with users’ mobile devices. “Coming soon to Chrome, you can save and sync your tab groups, so they are automatically available across all your desktop and mobile devices. You’ll be able to start a project in one place and pick it up in a different one, without losing your work,” said Google in a blog post.

Tab Groups will be automatically synced between mobile and desktop Chrome. If a group is created and named on mobile, it will appear in the Bookmarks Bar on desktop. Additionally, Google is working on a dedicated Tab Group user interface for Android.

Resume from where you left off

Chrome is also experimenting with recommending pages to revisit based on tabs the user opened on other devices. The existing "Continue with this tab" card on the New Tab Page, which shows local tabs after the user has been away, will serve this function.
This feature will be available on Android, iOS, and desktop, eliminating the need to bookmark pages or remember exact URLs to continue browsing from where you left off.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

