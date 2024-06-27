Google Chrome for iOS, Android gets a major feature-packed update: Details

Google has announced new features for the Chrome web browser app for smartphones – Android and iOS. These features include search result improvements, better suggestions and design changes. While most of these features are now rolling-out to users, some will be available in the coming weeks. Here are the details:

In a blog update, Google said that it is adding new Chrome Actions for taking quick actions when searching for local businesses. For example, if a user is putting up a Search query for a local restaurant, the browser will present shortcut buttons for call, directions and reviews in the search results.

The feature is now rolling-out to Chrome for Android and will be available on iOS in the coming weeks.

New Chrome actions

Trending searches on iOS app

Trending search suggestions is now rolling out to the Chrome app for iOS devices. These trends will show up below the recent searches when clicking the address bar from the New Tab page. The feature is already available on Android.

Trending search suggestions on Chrome for iOS

Shortcut suggestions

Shortcut suggestions for search on both Android and iOS are getting more personalised. Google said that the improvement will help users get to a website faster based on what they normally type to get there. In an example shared by the company, if a user generally types a query with the word “schedules” to check the city metro timing, the website for the same will appear higher on search suggestions whenever they search for “schedules”.

Chrome shortcut suggestions

Other new features

Google Chrome’s Discover Feed on the New Tab page is getting a new Live Sports card. If the user has followed a sports team or has expressed interest in a past search query. The Discover Feed will show updates about the game, whenever the team is playing. The user can also customise the discover feed to remove the card.