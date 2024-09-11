Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 FE with Tab S10 series in October: Report

Business Standard
Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by Exynos 2400e with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage

Samsung is expected to launch the Fan Edition (FE) variant of its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone soon. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to launch in October alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The Fan Edition device is reportedly priced higher than the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Leaked images suggest that the design of the Galaxy S24 FE is similar to the S23 FE but will be available in new colours.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Exynos 2400e is a slightly slower variant of the chip used in the Galaxy S24 in Europe, though reports suggest that Samsung will use the same chip in the US market. For context, Samsung rarely offers phones with Exynos chips in the US, as the Galaxy S23 FE launched last year was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, not Exynos.
 

Another notable change is the size of the display. The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, compared to the 6.4-inch display on the Galaxy S23 FE. This change would align the Fan Edition device more closely with the size of the Galaxy S24+.

Reports also suggest that Samsung plans to equip the entire Galaxy S25 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, potentially moving away from its previous dual-chipset strategy for flagship smartphones. In the past, Samsung used a combination of Qualcomm and its own Exynos chipsets to power its Galaxy devices, with Snapdragon processors used in the US and Exynos in other markets, including India.


First Published: Sep 11 2024

