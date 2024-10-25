Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Google Photos app to show notes on images edited using AI: Know more

Soon, Google Photos app to show notes on images edited using AI: Know more

Google already includes AI information metadata on images edited through its generative AI tools such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Zoom Enhance

AI info Google Photos

AI info Google Photos

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced that it will soon show if an image has been edited using its artificial intelligence-powered tools within the Photos app for greater transparency. Google stated that it is making it easier to see when AI edits have been used in Google Photos with tools like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.
 
“As we bring these tools to more people, we recognise the importance of doing so responsibly, with our AI Principles as guidance,” said Google. “Starting next week, Google Photos will note when a photo has been edited with Google AI right in the Photos app.”
 
Edits made with Google’s generative AI tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Zoom Enhance are already indicated in the metadata based on technical standards from the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC). This information will now also appear alongside the file name, location, and backup status in the Photos app.
 
Starting next week, there will be a new “AI info” section within an image’s “Details” page that will show information like image “Credit” and “Digital source type.” Google also stated that, apart from information related to generative edits, IPTC metadata will indicate if an image is composed of elements from different photos using non-generative features. This includes pictures taken using the new Add Me feature on the Pixel 9 series and the Best Take feature from last year, as these use images captured close together in time to create a blended image.

More From This Section

youtube

YouTube Shopping expands in India, collaborates with Flipkart and Myntra

OpenAI

OpenAI could launch its next big GPT AI model in December: What to expect

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO unveils Find X8 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400: What's new

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus OxygenOS 15 brings Circle to Search, Share with iPhone: What's new

AI

AI child abuse images spreading, law enforcement racing to stop them

The company said it will continue making changes based on user feedback and will evaluate “additional solutions” in the future to add more transparency around AI edits.

Also Read

Sundar Pichai, Pichai

Sundar Pichai announces leadership overhaul in Google's key departments

google, google logo

Google's Nobel prize winners stir debate over company's AI research

Google

Google hesitated on his chatbot, now spends $2.7 bn to rehire AI pioneer

YouTube

YouTube hacked? Google's new AI assistant can help you recover channel

Google Pixel 9 series

Pixel 9 series: Details of AI features announced at 'Made by Google' event

Topics : Google Google's AI Gemini AI Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon