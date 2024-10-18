Sundar Pichai announces leadership overhaul in Google's key departments

Business Standard
Prabhakar Raghavan, the long-standing head of Google's search division, will assume the role of Chief Technologist, while Nick Fox has been named as Raghavan's successor

Photo: Bloomberg

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Google has revealed a significant restructuring of its leadership with the aim of expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. In a memo shared with employees and made public, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Prabhakar Raghavan, the long-standing head of Google's search division, will assume the role of Chief Technologist. Raghavan, who currently oversees search, ads, and other key departments as senior vice president, will shift focus in his new position.

"AI moves faster than any technology before it," Pichai remarked, noting that to keep pace, Google has made organisational shifts, including the creation of Google DeepMind and the merging of the Platforms & Devices teams.

In his new role, Raghavan will drive a strong technological culture and shape Google’s technical direction, Pichai explained. He added that Raghavan is returning to his core expertise in computer science as he steps into this advanced position.

In addition to managing search, Raghavan has also overseen ads and other critical operations. Over the past decade, he has been instrumental in the company’s growth.

Meanwhile, Nick Fox has been named as Raghavan’s successor, taking over the leadership of Google’s Search, Ads, Geo, and Commerce teams. Fox, a pivotal player in the search and ads segments, has contributed to the development of products like Google Fi and RCS messaging.

Pichai extended his appreciation to both Raghavan and Fox, acknowledging their contributions to the company’s growth and the solid foundation they have built for future innovations. As Google expands its focus on AI, these leadership shifts are designed to maintain the company’s leadership in cutting-edge technology, driving innovations that will influence industries and enhance user experiences globally.

"Congratulations to Nick, and a heartfelt thank you to Prabhakar for his leadership through numerous technology shifts and for building a strong foundation for the future," Pichai wrote in his message.

Leadership restructuring at Google for AI growth


Furthermore, Google is reorganising its research and development strategies, particularly to support AI advancement. One of the most notable changes involves moving the Gemini app team, led by Sissie Hsiao, to Google DeepMind, now headed by Demis Hassabis. The Gemini app provides the consumer interface for Google’s latest AI models, and Pichai believes this closer collaboration with DeepMind will expedite feedback and product launches.

Meanwhile, Google’s Assistant teams, focusing on devices and home experiences, will be integrated into Platforms & Devices, aligning them more closely with the products they support. This move is aimed at enhancing AI-powered initiatives for home devices and improving user experiences across platforms.

Additionally, Google is making travel easier for its users with a new feature introduced on Google Flights, just in time for the festive season. A new “Cheapest” filter has been added, allowing users to search for the most budget-friendly flights. Two tabs, “Best” and “Cheapest,” will help users find either a balance of price and convenience or the most affordable options, Pichai stated.

(With agency inputs)

