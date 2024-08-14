Pixel 9 series: Details of AI features announced at 'Made by Google' event

Google introduced a suite of new artificial intelligence (AI) features with the Pixel 9 series launch. These new features include the Pixel Screenshot app, Pixel Studio for image generation, enhanced Magic Editor tools, and more. Google also announced that the Pixel 9 smartphones will be the first Android devices to feature Satellite SOS functionality. These AI features will be available on the Pixel 9 smartphones, alongside those released last year with the Pixel 8 series. Google Pixel 9: New AI Features Pixel Screenshots Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google unveiled the Pixel Screenshots app, exclusive to the Pixel 9, designed to help users save, organise, and recall information from saved screenshots. The app analyses screenshots taken by the user and makes them searchable within the app. It also saves the link to the website from which the screenshot was taken for quick navigation, if needed. This feature is similar to Microsoft’s Recall, introduced with the Copilot+ PC platform, but unlike Recall, Pixel Screenshots only analyses screenshots taken by the user.

Pixel Studio





Also Read: Pixel 9 series: All you need to know about the 'Made by Google' smartphones The Pixel 9 introduces the Pixel Studio app, powered by an on-device diffusion model and the cloud-based Imagen 3 text-to-image model. The app allows users to generate images based on text prompts and provides options to edit images by adding or removing elements. This feature is similar to Apple’s recently announced Image Playground app, part of its Apple Intelligence suite.

Gemini Live

Google announced that Gemini Live, the conversation AI assistant powered by Gemini, will be available to all Gemini Advanced subscribers. Google is bundling the Pixel 9 Pro with Gemini Advanced for a year at no additional cost. First introduced at Google I/O earlier this year, Gemini Live allows users to engage in a free-flowing conversation with the Gemini AI assistant, including actions like interrupting the AI mid-sentence and pausing conversations to resume later. This feature is comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice with GPT-4o.

New Weather app

With the Pixel 9, Google introduced a new Weather app featuring a redesigned interface and enhanced functionality. The app displays information in a customisable tile-like format and provides an AI-generated summary of weather forecasts using the Gemini Nano model.

Add Me in Magic Editor

The Magic Editor on the Pixel 9 series is getting a new “Add Me” feature for group photos. This feature allows users to take a group picture and then overlay themselves by taking a second shot at the same location, eliminating the need for a tripod or asking strangers to take a group photo.

Image editing features

In addition to the “Add Me” feature, the Magic Editor on the Pixel 9 series is gaining more image editing tools. The Auto Frame tool lets users reframe a picture for better composition, while the Reimagine feature allows users to transform elements of an image by writing a text prompt, such as changing the sky or any other aspect of the background.

Call Notes

The new Call Notes feature on the Pixel 9 provides users with a summary of the conversation and a full transcript after they hang up. This feature processes data on-device for privacy, helping users keep track of important information without needing to write it down.

Satellite SOS

Google Pixel 9 devices are the first Android smartphones to include Satellite SOS functionality, allowing users to contact emergency services through satellite connectivity in areas with no network reception. The feature also enables users to share their location via satellite and is currently limited to the US. Apple offers a similar functionality for emergency services via satellite.

AI features announced with the Pixel 8 series