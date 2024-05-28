Business Standard
Soon, Netflix could remove 'download videos' option on Windows app: Details

Reportedly, Netflix has started showing a pop-up notification on its Windows app stating that downloads will no longer be supported

Netflix app for Windows

Netflix app for Windows

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Video streaming platform Netflix could soon end support for watching content offline on its app for Windows. Citing multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter), Android Authority has reported that Netflix has started notifying Windows users about the change, which is expected to roll out with a new forthcoming update.

As per the report, a few users have posted screenshots of the Netflix pop-up notification on the social media platform X that states “Downloads will no longer be supported” on the Windows app for Netflix. Additionally, the notification stated that downloaded content for offline viewing will still be available on a “supported mobile device.” Other changes listed in the notification includes, access to live events and compatibility with ad-supported subscription plans.
The report stated that a similar notification has appeared for other users as well but the part about discontinuation of offline viewing is missing. This suggests that Netflix might end the feature in select regions or will limit downloading content to its more premium plans. Netflix has not officially commented on the changes coming with the new Windows app update and it is entirely possible that the platform ends up keeping the offline viewing feature the way it is.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that its ad-supported subscription has crossed 40 million global monthly active users which is a significant increase from last year where it had five million active users for the plan. Netflix, which launched the ad-supported plan in November 2022 in select countries, has expanded it to more regions to attract new users with more affordable subscription fees. However, Netflix is yet to bring its ad-supported subscription plan to India.
Topics : Netflix Netflix India video streaming OTT platforms

First Published: May 28 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

