Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Narzo N65: Realme launches budget 5G smartphone at Rs 11499 onwards

The Narzo N65 5G will be available for purchase on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India from May 31 at 12 pm

Realme Narzo N65

Realme Narzo N65

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Narzo N65 5G in India. The budget 5G smartphone is a maiden offering in the country powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip (SoC). Priced at Rs 11,499 onwards, the smartphone is offered in 128GB on-board storage with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone will be available in amber gold and deep green on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India from May 31 at 12 pm. Details below:

Realme Narzo N65: Pricing and variants
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,499

Realme Narzo N65: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme Narzo N65 smartphone will be available in a limited sale from May 31 to June 4 on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. During this period, customers can avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone, bringing the net effective price down to Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Realme Narzo N65: Details

The Realme Narzo N65 smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. Realme said that the smartphone has been TUV SUD certified for 48 months of fluent user experience. The company has emphasised on the smartphone’s design and construction. The Realme Narzo N65 has a lightweight construction, weighing in at 190g and a slim profile measuring 7.89mm at its thinnest point. Additionally, the smartphone boasts an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

  • Display: 6.67-inch, 720x1604 (HD) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB and 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based realme UI 5.0
Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones smartphone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon