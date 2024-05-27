Tech wrap May 27: Samsung Galaxy F55 and Sony ULT-series launch, and more

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on May 27 launched in India the Galaxy F55. Offered in Apricot Crush and Raising Black colours, the smartphone boasts vegan leather finish on the back cover in saddle stitch pattern. Samsung said that the smartphone is the slimmest and lightest, compared to other smartphones with vegan leather texture in the segment. The Galaxy F55 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 System-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB RAM options.

Japanese electronics maker Sony on May 27 debuted in India its ULT-series audio products. The series includes ULT Tower 10 party speaker, ULT Field 7 and ULT Field 1 portable wireless speakers, and ULT Wear wireless noise-cancelling headphones. All four devices in the series come with an “ULT button” that the company said enhances the music listening experience with multiple sound modes.

Apple is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 where it will be unveiling its next-generation operating systems for iPhones, iPads and Macbooks. While Apple is expected to incorporate artificial intelligence features within its platforms, Bloomberg has reported that the US-based technology giant’s inaugural AI features won’t be as impressive as rival offerings, but it is betting on its massive customer base to give it an edge.

Apple has, reportedly, agreed on a deal with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to integrate its artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT into the upcoming iOS 18 for iPhones. However, according to a report by Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based technology giant is also pursuing a deal with Google to offer Gemini AI as an option. According to the report, Apple is not comfortable with OpenAI as a “single-source supplier” for AI features on iOS.

Google could move to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its Tensor chips, which would debut in 2025 Pixel smartphones. In 2021, Google partnered with Samsung to debut its in-house Tensor chips. Since then, the South Korean electronics maker’s chip entity has been developing Tensor chips for Google. It could change in 2025 though with TSMC fabricating Tensor chips for Google, reported Android Authority.

YouTube Music gets a new feature that lets you find a song even if you do not remember the lyrics or the name. Called “hum to search” the feature is now rolling out in staggered manner and would soon be available to everyone on Android app. With this feature, Google’s audio streaming platform allows users to search songs by humming, whistling or singing the tune. Moreover, you can play a recorded audio of the song to let the app identify it.

Google made headlines with the unveiling of its biggest change to search in years, showcasing new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. However, the rollout of this new technology, AI Overview, has been far from smooth. Instead of accurate answers, users have been confronted with a barrage of falsehoods and inaccuracies. From suggesting glue as a pizza ingredient to recommending the consumption of rocks for nutrients, the AI system's blunders have cast a shadow over Google's reputation, sparking outrage across the internet.

Google is reportedly adding a new payment option for in-app purchases using Play Store, allowing users to “ask someone else to pay”. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature has started rolling-out in India.

The Galaxy F55 makes a better smartphone compared to the Galaxy M55 because it is better optimised overall. For example, the Galaxy F55’s front camera performs better despite being identical to the Galaxy M55 on-paper. With premium aesthetics, decent display and a good battery life, the Samsung Galaxy F55 is a good mid-range option for those looking for something uniquely styled yet practical.