Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to India ahead of the festive season, with sales expected during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (Image: Flipkart)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching a new variant of the Galaxy S24 smartphone in India, this time equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. The original Galaxy S24, introduced in India last year, featured the Exynos 2400 chipset. While Snapdragon-powered versions of the phone were made available in select global markets, they were not offered in India at launch.
 
While Samsung has not shared the exact launch date for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 version of the Galaxy S24, the company has confirmed that it will arrive in India before the festive season. Flipkart has already listed this variant as part of its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which begins on September 23, suggesting that the phone will likely go on sale during that period.
 
The brand has not yet disclosed the pricing for the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 in India. However, it has confirmed that the device will be offered in four colour options: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Galaxy AI features

As a flagship in the Galaxy S-series, the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with the full lineup of Galaxy AI features. These include:
  • Live Translate: Enables real-time, two-way voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.
  • Interpreter: Allows live translation of conversations in a split-screen view, functioning without mobile data or Wi-Fi.
  • Chat Assist: Provides message translations, writing suggestions, and tone adjustments across messaging apps.
  • Note Assist: Offers AI-powered summaries and templates for structured notes.
  • Now Bar: Displays real-time contextual updates on the lock screen.
  • Editing tools: Includes erase, re-compose, and remaster functions.
  • Edit Suggestion: Suggests adjustments to enhance photos using Galaxy AI.
  • Generative Edit: Lets users fill or expand parts of an image background with generative AI.
The Galaxy S24 is also eligible for the Android 16-based One UI 8 update, with beta testing already underway. 

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

  • Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Exynos 2400 / Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh
  • Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
  • Protection: IP68
  • Weight: 167g
  • Thickness: 7.6mm

