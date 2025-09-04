Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, and more

Introduced in August, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE will soon be available in India. These wireless earphones offer stem-style design, active noise cancellation, and Galaxy AI live translation features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE price in india specs features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung on September 4 launched the Galaxy Buds 3 FE (Fan Edition) alongside the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series at the Galaxy Event. The Galaxy Buds 3 FE adopt the stem-style design from the Buds 3 series and offers active noise cancellation (ANC) along with Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology. The earbuds also integrate AI features, including real-time translation via Galaxy AI when paired with compatible Galaxy devices.
 
Although Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in August, they will be available in India starting September 5.
 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Features

Samsung said the Buds 3 FE deliver improved sound quality and upgraded ANC compared to the previous model. Crystal Clear Call technology uses machine learning to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice, while the redesigned stem optimises microphone placement for better capture.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched: Specs

Samsung One UI 8 update

OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

semiconductor

US makes it harder for SK Hynix, Samsung to make chips in China

Xiaomi

Ridicule vs rivalry: Apple, Samsung cry foul over Xiaomi's ambush adspremium

 
The earbuds support pinch gestures for selections and swipe gestures for volume adjustment. Galaxy ecosystem features include Auto Switch, which shifts connections automatically between Galaxy devices. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the Buds 3 FE can act as a live translator using the Galaxy AI Interpreter.
 
The earbuds also provide hands-free access to Google Gemini via the “Hey Google” command. Previously limited to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, this functionality is now available on Samsung earbuds and will expand to other Buds 3 models with the One UI 8 update.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Specifications

  • Speaker: One-way dynamic driver
  • Microphones: Triple mic system
  • ANC modes: ANC and Ambient Sound
  • Battery: 53mAh (earbuds), 515mAh (charging case)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
  • Codecs: SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), AAC, SBC
  • Sensors: Proximity, hall, touch, pressure sensor
  • Durability: IP54 (earbuds only)
The Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be available in black and white colour options, supported by Galaxy ecosystem features and a compact charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Hands-on

 

More From This Section

Lava Yuva Smart 2

LAVA Yuva Smart 2 with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6099: Check specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more

Sony IER-EX15C wired earphones

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition

Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Realme 15T

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth audio devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon