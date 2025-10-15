Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring popular video podcasts: Details here

Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring popular video podcasts: Details here

Netflix and Spotify's new deal brings several video podcasts, including The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Ringer shows, to Netflix US in early 2026

Netflix partners with Spotify

Netflix partners with Spotify for Video Podcast

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Netflix has announced that it will soon stream Spotify’s video podcasts on its platform, beyond movies and TV shows. The company has partnered with Spotify’s podcast studio and The Ringer to bring several video podcast series to its platform. According to Netflix, the lineup includes The Bill Simmons Podcast, Conspiracy Theories, and The Ringer’s shows covering the NFL, NBA, Fantasy Football, and Formula 1.
 
According to the company, the rollout will begin in the US in early 2026, with other countries to follow later.

Video Podcasts on Netflix: Details

Vice President of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix, Lauren Smith, said, “At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch.”
 
 
According to a report by The Verge citing The New York Times, the podcasts which are slated for Netflix will not appear “in their entirety” on YouTube. The Netflix blog stated, “Our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both the Netflix and Spotify audience.”
 
Netflix already produces podcasts related to its own content, such as You Cannot Make This Up, Skip Intro, and We Have the Receipts. However, these podcasts are also available on other streaming platforms including YouTube.

Also Read

Mozilla Firefox update

Mozilla Firefox adds Perplexity AI search, profiles, and more: What's new

Instagram Teen accounts will be guided by PG-13 ratings

Instagram adds new restrictions to teen accounts and more parental controls

NotebookLM gets Nano Banana tool and new formats

Google's NotebookLM update brings Nano Banana visuals, new formats and more

Telegram's new features

Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app

Tech Wrap Oct 13

Tech Wrap Oct 13: Microsoft Windows 10, Apple M5 chip, OPPO Find X9 series

 
According to The Verge, Netflix has also confirmed that there will be no commercial breaks in the initial batch of video podcasts. However, Spotify’s built-in ads within the shows will still play. 
 
While Spotify video podcasts will expand Netflix’s content catalogue, Spotify might see the collaboration as a way to expand its podcast reach.
 
Vice President, Head of Podcasts at Spotify, Roman Wasenmüller said, “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favourites they never expected.”
 
Spotify also said it plans to “bring similar opportunities to a wider range of creators” in the future, suggesting that more partnerships or cross-platform deals could be on the way. 
 
The full list of titles mentioned in the Netflix blog is as follows:

Sports

  • The Bill Simmons Podcast
  • The Zach Lowe Show
  • The McShay Show
  • Fairway Rollin’
  • The Mismatch
  • The Ringer F1 Show
  • The Ringer Fantasy Football Show
  • The Ringer NFL Show
  • The Ringer NBA Show

Culture/Lifestyle

  • The Rewatchables
  • The Big Picture
  • The Dave Chang Show
  • Recipe Club
  • Dissect 

True Crime

  • Conspiracy Theories
  • Serial Killers

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon may lay off 15% of HR roles, others in fresh round of job cuts

Sam Altman

OpenAI to offer adult users a less restricted ChatGPT, including erotica

ChatGPT

ChatGPT will soon have personality and will treat 'adult users like adults'

Samsung Galaxy Worls Wide Open event

Project Moohan: Samsung schedules Android XR headset launch for October 21

Apple's new MacBook (Source: Apple SVP Marketing,Greg Joswiak on X)

Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

Topics : Tech News Netflix India Spotify TV shows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon