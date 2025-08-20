BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Here is how you can win Swordsman backpack

Krafton India has introduced the 19th set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total count to 950 codes. Each set comes with 50 different codes that players can use to claim in-game rewards like exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. This round also adds a special code for the Swordsman backpack.
These codes can be redeemed on BGMI’s official rewards portal and will stay valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also cautioned players that any codes obtained or used through unofficial platforms will not work and will be marked as invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes released on August 20:
- EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG
- EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X
- EFZDZMMASGCVXW64
- EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF
- EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P
- EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6
- EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU
- EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN
- EFZJZU84K7CHJM77
- EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK
- EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V
- EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9
- EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J
- EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P
- EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5
- EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5
- EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5
- EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P
- EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H
- EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4
- EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E
- EFZBBZES5EB95UBT
- EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA
- EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6
- EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B
- EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN
- EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8
- EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564
- EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S
- EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG
- EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF
- EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3
- EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR
- EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T
- EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ
- EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX
- EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7
- EFZBRZDK957SEPDN
- EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA
- EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A
- EFZBUZHMWN3TME36
- EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9
- EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7
- EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD
- EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH
- EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H
- EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T
- EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA
- EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF
- EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.