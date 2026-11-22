According to sources, new-age firms, including Perceptyne, SigTuple Technologies, CynLr, and 5C Network, are among the 11 startups shortlisted to receive funding.

The cohort comprises 13 companies in total and is yet to be formally announced. An email sent to the Department of Science and Technology, the fund’s nodal ministry, did not elicit a response at the time of going to press.

The development comes after TDB closed its call for new proposals on September 30 this year, citing administrative reasons. A source at DST credited the move to a mismatch between growing demand for funding from startups and the capital available with TDB. By April, TDB had already received 124 project proposals.

In September this year, TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak told Business Standard that the board was continuing to evaluate applications for its second cohort but was awaiting additional capital before entering into funding agreements with selected companies. “We cannot enter into an agreement with a company if we don’t have funds, so we are waiting for further funds. But our second cohort is already in process. Once we get the funds, we will announce that. So, we have not stopped our evaluation process,” Pathak said.

Subsequently, TDB received an additional allocation of Rs 1,000 crore under the RDI fund, taking its total sanctioned allocation to Rs 3,000 crore from the initial Rs 2,000 crore. The additional capital is expected to support the second cohort.

In line with the fund’s investment thesis, the second cohort reflects a focus on strategic deeptech capabilities, with companies working across industrial robotics, artificial intelligence (AI)-led healthcare, and automation.

For instance, Hyderabad-based Perceptyne is developing intelligent robots that combine advanced hardware with adaptive software for real-world industrial automation.

Bengaluru-based SigTuple uses AI, robotics, and microfluidics to automate the analysis of biological samples for human and veterinary diagnostics.

Another Bengaluru-based startup CynLr is developing visual intelligence technology that enables industrial robotic arms to identify and handle objects in unstructured environments.

Meanwhile, 5C Network is using AI to automate radiology workflows, processing more than 20,000 scans daily across over 2,000 hospitals, while leaving radiologists in control of diagnosis.

The second cohort marks a shift towards more application-oriented technologies. By comparison, the initial beneficiaries included spacetech firms such as AgniKul Cosmos, Dhruva Space, and GalaxEye Space Solutions; electric mobility players such as Ather Energy and The ePlane Company; and drone maker ideaForge, alongside companies working in quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

The first cohort comprised 22 firms, for which the government had approved financial support of Rs 2,192 crore.

Funding push Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year, the RDI fund aims to catalyse private sector investment in research, development, and innovation, with a particular focus on strategic and emerging technologies.

• 11 of 13 shortlisted companies are startups

• Rs 3,000 cr: Total sanctioned allocation to TDB

• 124: Project proposals received by TDB as of April