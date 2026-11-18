A new study by password management company NordPass finds that simple number combinations such as ‘123456’ continue to dominate password choices in India. The research has also revealed how people across generations use references to their favourite music, films, video games and internet trends to create passwords they can easily remember. From older references such as ‘metallica’ to newer ones such as ‘skibiditoilet’, the findings show how personal interests and popular culture influence password choices, while making them easier to guess. The study analyses the most commonly used passwords in India and 44 other countries, offering a picture of how people choose and reuse passwords.

The study was conducted by NordPass in collaboration with NordLayer Intelligence and independent cybersecurity researchers. It analysed passwords exposed in publicly reported data breaches and dark web repositories between September 2025 and September 2026.

India's most common passwords

The number sequence ‘123456’ continues to be the most commonly used password in India, followed by ‘12345678’ and ‘admin’, according to the study. Simple number combinations and variations of commonly used words dominate the country's top 20 list.

Other entries include ‘1234’, ‘12345’, ‘123456789’, ‘password’ and ‘1234567890’. The list also features combinations such as ‘Admin@123’, ‘Welcome@123’, ‘admin@123’ and ‘India@123’.

The repeated use of these combinations suggests that adding a number or a special character to a familiar word does not necessarily make a password difficult to guess. The word ‘password’, for instance, appears in two variations, while several entries follow the same ‘admin’ format.

Globally, ‘123456’ also retains the top position. The password ‘admin’ ranks second, followed by ‘12345678’ in third place. NordPass said the top four entries remain unchanged from the previous year's list.

ALSO READ: KPMG finds AI agents ask better questions than human auditors in trial The company also cited a recent incident in Denmark, where an attacker reportedly accessed the country's Central Person Register using the password ‘123456’, exposing personal information belonging to around 8.8 million people.

Pop culture shapes passwords

Beyond ranking commonly used passwords, this year's research looks at how popular culture influences the combinations people choose. NordPass found passwords inspired by music, films, television shows, video games, sports personalities and internet trends.

Before the 2000s, rock and metal bands were among the cultural references appearing in passwords. Examples included ‘metallica’ and ‘Slayer007’. Films also influenced choices, with passwords such as ‘corleone13’ and ‘Rambo017’ drawing from popular movie characters.

The 2000s saw anime and video game references appear in passwords. Some examples include ‘sasuke’, ‘Narutofoda2’, ‘Bleach15’, ‘kingdomhearts3’ and ‘Windwaker1’. Music references such as ‘eminem2004’ also featured.

During the 2010s, gaming and social media became more visible in password choices. Examples included ‘minecraft’, ‘Templerun303’, ‘insta123’ and ‘telegram’. Sports personalities also influenced passwords, with combinations such as ‘neymar10’ and ‘Lewandowski1234!’ appearing in the research.

The 2020s brought references to viral internet trends and online entertainment. Passwords such as ‘skibiditoilet’, ‘squidgamethebest’ and ‘roblox.com1’ reflect the influence of internet memes, popular shows and gaming platforms. The list also includes pandemic-related combinations such as ‘Covid@19’ and ‘corona2020’.

NordPass cautioned that these references do not necessarily indicate when a password was created. A password based on a band from the 1980s, for example, could belong to a long-time fan or someone who discovered the music much later.

Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of product at NordPass and its parent company Nord Security, said people often use familiar interests when creating passwords they can remember. However, these choices can also make passwords predictable, particularly when users combine a favourite band, celebrity or character with personal details such as a birth year.

Special characters do not always make passwords stronger

The study also found a rise in the use of special characters in passwords. This year, 39 passwords on the global list contained special characters, compared with 32 in the previous edition.

However, many of these combinations remain easy to guess. Examples include ‘P@ssw0rd’ and ‘Admin@123’, which replace letters with symbols or add numbers to familiar words.

Arbaciauskas said users who need to create a password they can remember, such as a master password, should consider using a longer passphrase made up of two or three words rather than a short, commonly used password with special characters.

ALSO READ: Content creators subject to general law, not press protection: Delhi Police The research also identified default router passwords, including ‘ALC#FGU’ and ‘adminHW’, which appeared at 116th and 118th positions in the global list. Such passwords can leave routers and connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices vulnerable if users

Most common passwords in India

Below are the top 20 most common passwords in India. The full list of global passwords and those from individual countries covered by this research :

1. 123456

2. 12345678

3. admin

4. 1234

5. 12345

6. 123456789

7. password

8. Admin@123

9. Welcome@123

10. admin@123

11. 1234567890

12. India@123

13. admin123

14. smartv

15. 1234567

16. 123123

17. Password

18. P@ssw0r

19. 112233

20. 654321

How users can make their passwords safer