Tech Mahindra launches sports cloud platform in collaboration with AWS

The platform will also offer immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), and metaverse gamification

tech mahindra

From Left to Right - CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra and New CEO & MD Mohit Joshi at the Tech Mahindra Q2FY24 Results in Mumbai on Wednesday 25th Oct, 2023 | Photo Credit: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform for sporting enthusiasts worldwide.
Tech Mahindra and AWS will offer a comprehensive digital platform to sports organizations, offering use cases related to content and community engagement, customer data management and audience segmentation, and sports analytics, the company said in a statement.
The platform will also offer immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), and metaverse gamification.
The cloud offering will also enable sports organizations to build and transform digital properties of sports teams and franchises and generate new revenue streams by developing new services and features tailored to audience needs.
Tech Mahindra and AWS in September this year announced a strategic collaboration where both entities can participate in joint go-to-market initiatives and drive business growth.
Tech Mahindra Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth Jagdish Mitra said, "Our collaboration with AWS, that offers the broadest and deepest set of cloud services, will transform how fans interact with their favourite sports, creating a dynamic and captivating experience for viewers. By building Sports Cloud on AWS, we aim to build a personalized, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tech Mahindra Amazon Web Services Cloud computing

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

