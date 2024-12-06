Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus offers lifetime warranty on smartphones against display green lines

OnePlus offers lifetime warranty on smartphones against display green lines

Recently, OnePlus announced plans to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore in India business over the next three years under 'Project Starlight' to boost product innovation and improve services in the country

oneplus

OnePlus (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Addressing the growing concern of green lines appearing on smartphone displays, China’s OnePlus has introduced a lifetime warranty on all its smartphones. The new “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” aims to tackle the increasing issue of green lines on AMOLED screens and offers added protection for users. In addition to extending the warranty on existing smartphones, the company has outlined steps to mitigate the green line problem.
 
OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution: Details
 
The initiative focuses on three key areas: the addition of a protective layer on the display, enhanced quality control, and the lifetime warranty against the green line issue.
 
 
OnePlus stated that the lifetime warranty covers all smartphones, including older models and new releases. The warranty is backed by the company’s recent innovations in display technology.

More From This Section

New Pixel features

Google's December Feature Drop for Pixel devices: What's new, how to update

OpenAI

OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT subscription for use in research purposes

Top five headphones of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

Tech Wrap December 5

Tech wrap Dec 5: OpenAI, Tim Cook interview, Nothing Snake Game Widget

ISRO PSLV-C55 mission

Isro's PSLV rocket carrying ESA's Proba-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

The latest display technology incorporates an “Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer” on top of the display, which utilises “PVX edge-sealing materials.” PVX is a high-performance material resistant to weathering and chemicals. This layer serves as a protective barrier against moisture and oxygen, slowing down their penetration over time. According to OnePlus, this technology has been implemented in all AMOLED displays since its introduction.
 
An essential component of the solution is the company's robust quality control. OnePlus explained that its Quality Engineering Lab conducts over 180 comprehensive tests on all smartphones, simulating real-world conditions to ensure reliability and durability. One such test, the “Double 85” test, subjects the display to temperatures of 85-degree Celsius and 85 per cent humidity for extended periods to assess the device's performance and durability under stress.

Also Read

oneplus

OnePlus to invest Rs 6K crore in India business over next 3 years

Tech Wrap December 4

Tech wrap Dec 4: OnePlus 13R, Vivo X200 series, Backbone One controller

OnePlus Community Sale

OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune

OnePlus 13R: What to expect from upcoming affordable flagship smartphone

Best tablets of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top five tablets from Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon