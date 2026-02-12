Tech Wrap Feb 12: Lava Yuva Star 3, Apple releases iOS 26.3, EvoFox Deck 2

Lava has introduced a new entry-level smartphone, the Yuva Star 3. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is available in two colour variants — Indus Black and Siachen White. It features a 6.75-inch display, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The company describes the handset as a suitable first smartphone for new users. The Lava Yuva Star 3 follows the Lava Yuva Star 2, which debuted in May last year.

Apple has released the iOS 26.3 update for compatible iPhone models, bringing several new features, system refinements, and security patches. The update includes changes to the wallpaper gallery, a tool to help users switch from an iPhone to an Android device and notification forwarding support for third-party accessories, among other additions.

Amkette has unveiled the EvoFox Deck 2 game controller in India, highlighting its compatibility across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The company said the controller is mainly aimed at smartphone gamers but can also connect to PCs and consoles through Bluetooth. It features Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, macro buttons, and RGB lighting. The EvoFox Deck 2 replaces the original EvoFox Deck introduced in July 2024.

Nothing has started rolling out the beta version of its Playground platform, widening access to a tool that allows users to create simple, custom apps using natural language rather than code. Known as the Essential Apps Builder, the feature is available through a waitlist and is currently limited to the Nothing Phone 3 during this initial phase, the company said on its community blog.

Facebook is rolling out new Meta AI-powered tools designed to make profiles, Stories, and Feed posts more dynamic. Users can animate profile pictures, restyle images in Stories and Memories, and apply animated backgrounds to text posts. According to Meta, these tools are intended to help users express themselves creatively without requiring advanced editing skills.

Threads is launching a new feature called “Dear Algo” that gives users greater control over their feed. As stated in Meta’s latest blog, the AI-driven tool enables users to temporarily adjust their feed by specifying what type of content they want to see. Instead of depending only on the “Not Interested” option, users can now post a request that modifies their feed for a limited period. The feature is currently available in the US, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK, with plans to expand to additional regions.

Google has reportedly delayed the Android 17 beta update, which was expected to launch on February 11 for select Pixel devices. As per Android Central, Google had contacted several publications about the release, but the Android Developers blog post and related official documentation did not appear. The company later indicated that the Android 17 beta is coming soon, though not on February 11.

Indian AI startup Sarvam AI has launched Saaras V3, the latest version of its speech recognition model. The company claims the model performs better than several global systems, including Google's Gemini 3 Pro, OpenAI's GPT-4o Transcribe, Deepgram Nova-3, and ElevenLabs Scribe v2, on benchmarks focused on Indian languages and Indian-accented English.

American video game developer Insomniac Games’ superhero action-adventure title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is reportedly set to join the PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. According to a report by Gadgets 360, citing Dealabs, the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for February. Alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, racing game Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and puzzle-platformer Neva are also said to be part of February’s additions to the subscription service.

Microsoft has addressed a security issue in Notepad that may have allowed attackers to trick users into clicking malicious links within Markdown files. The company fixed the flaw in its latest patch update to prevent possible misuse. Microsoft said the vulnerability could have enabled remote loading and execution of harmful files on a user’s system. It added that there is no evidence of the flaw being actively exploited.

Apple has reportedly postponed the launch of its revamped Siri once again. According to Bloomberg, the virtual assistant has encountered testing challenges in recent weeks, which may have delayed certain anticipated features from iOS 26.4 to iOS 26.5 (expected in May) and potentially to iOS 27 (likely in September).

Leading AI players Nvidia, Google, and OpenAI are among 400 exhibitors set to participate in the five-day India AI Impact Expo 2026, a senior government official said. STPI Director General Arvind Kumar told PTI that the event will act as a matchmaking platform for AI ecosystem participants, where Indian innovators will also present their work.

Elon Musk said he reorganised xAI, his artificial intelligence startup, after two co-founders exited earlier this week. The company will now operate across four main areas, he told employees during a Wednesday meeting: Grok’s chatbot and voice product, Coding, the Imagine video product, and Macrohard, an AI software firm run by digital agents. Musk shared the plan during an all-hands meeting, which he later posted on X.

New York-based Chief Executive Officer Matt Shumer said artificial intelligence is something bigger than the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed that people should not treat AI as a future issue to be discussed later, but recognise that “this is happening right now".

Experts have advised telecom service providers to take stronger responsibility in improving customer verification procedures and offering proactive assistance to investigative agencies in tackling cybercrime, officials said on Wednesday.

This week, OpenAI began testing ads on ChatGPT. I also resigned from the company after two years as a researcher working on how AI models were developed and priced, and helping shape early safety policies before standards were formalised. I once believed I could help those building AI anticipate and address the problems it might create. This week reinforced my growing view that OpenAI seems to have stopped asking the questions I joined to help answer.