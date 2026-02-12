India AI Impact Expo 2026: Nvidia, Google, and OpenAI among 400 exhibitors

Dominant AI ecosystem players Nvidia, Google and OpenAI are among 400 exhibitors who will participate at the five-day-long India AI Impact Expo 2026, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Director General, Arvind Kumar, told PTI that the expo will serve as a matchmaking for AI ecosystem players, where Indian innovators will also showcase their potential.

"Leading AI ecosystem players, including NVIDIA, Google, and OpenAI, will be among 400 exhibitors at the India AI Impact Expo. Their top executives have also confirmed their participation. They will also hold meetings with Indian companies," he said.

Kumar said over 100 countries have confirmed participation in the summit, which includes 50 ministerial-level delegations.

He said that the preparation for the India AI Impact Summit and Expo started immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the hosting of the next AI summit in India.

"We have started work on the expo. The entire summit, comprising the expo, will be held between February 16th and 20th. Almost all the technology companies in the country are participating in this. Many government departments and ministries will also participate in it," he said.

The expo will be held in an area of about 75,000 square metres in Pragati Maidan.

Kumar said the expo will also host sessions to connect start-ups with investors.

Around 700 sessions are planned during five days for discussion on AI and its impact.

The India AI Impact Summit will be structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet and Progress and discussions will focus on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and economic as well as social development.

It has seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, that will present concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.