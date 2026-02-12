Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Facebook now lets you animate profile photos using Meta AI: What's new

Facebook now lets you animate profile photos using Meta AI: What's new

Facebook rolls out Meta AI tools to animate profile photos, restyle Stories and Memories, and add animated backgrounds to text posts for a more creative feed experience

Facebook Meta AI-powered feature update

Facebook Meta AI-powered feature update (Image: Meta)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

Facebook is introducing a set of new features powered by Meta AI that make profiles, Stories and Feed posts more visually engaging. The update allows users to animate their profile pictures, restyle images in Stories and Memories, and add animated backgrounds to text posts. According to Meta, the goal is to give people more creative ways to express themselves without needing advanced editing skills.

Facebook update: What’s new

Animate profile picture
 
The update adds the ability to animate profile pictures. Users can turn a still image into a short animation using preset effects such as natural movement, confetti, party hat, wave, or heart. Meta said that more animation options are expected to be added over time, including seasonal effects. Facebook recommends using a clear photo of a single person facing the camera, without objects blocking the face. Users can choose a picture from their camera roll or from photos already uploaded to Facebook. Once animated, the image can be shared to the Feed and displayed on the user’s profile.
 

Restyle feature
 
As part of the update, Facebook is also introducing a feature called “Restyle,” which lets users modify the appearance of photos in Stories and Memories. After choosing an image, users can tap the Restyle option to apply preset effects or enter a custom text prompt to generate a new look. The tool includes categories such as Styles (anime or illustrated), Moods (like glowy), Lighting effects (such as ethereal), various colour tones, and background options like a beach or cityscape. Facebook will also recommend older Memories that can be refreshed with these effects before being shared again. 
 
Add animated backgrounds to text posts
 
The platform is also gradually rolling out animated backgrounds for text posts in the Feed. When creating a text-only post, users can tap the rainbow “A” icon to choose from different still or moving backgrounds, including designs like falling leaves or ocean waves. Meta said that seasonal backgrounds will be introduced in the future.
 

Topics : Facebook Social media apps Latest Technology News

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

