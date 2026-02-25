Tech Wrap Feb 25: Xiaomi 17 series, YouTube Premium Lite, Instagram TV app

Xiaomi 17 series to launch in India on Feb 28: Expected colours, specs Xiaomi is preparing to introduce the Xiaomi 17 lineup, which includes the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, in India on February 28. Prior to the launch, the company has disclosed colour variants for the Xiaomi 17 and hinted at the Ultra model in a green finish. For context, the Xiaomi 17 debuted in China in September last year, with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra following in December.

YouTube has confirmed that its Premium Lite plan will now include background play and offline downloads. With this addition, subscribers can save videos for offline access and keep audio playing even after locking their screens or switching apps. Priced at Rs 89 per month, the plan provides ad-free viewing for most content on the platform and is accessible across smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. The update is being introduced in all regions where Premium Lite is offered, including India.

Soon, you can scroll Instagram reels on Google TV devices Instagram is expanding its TV app to Google TV devices in the US, allowing users to watch and browse Reels on their TV screens. The rollout was confirmed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a post on Threads. This comes a few months after the company introduced a similar Instagram TV experience on Amazon Fire TV in December. With this move, Instagram is gradually taking its short-form video content beyond smartphones and bringing it to larger screens for a more shared viewing experience.

Nvidia is reportedly planning a comeback to the consumer PC segment with a new laptop processor, with initial devices expected in the first half of the year, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company is said to be pursuing two approaches — one in partnership with MediaTek for an Arm-based system-on-chip, and another involving Intel that pairs Intel CPUs with Nvidia GPUs. PC manufacturers including Dell and Lenovo are believed to be developing systems powered by the Nvidia-MediaTek chip.

Google releases critical security patch for Chrome Google has issued an important security update for its Chrome browser, moving Windows and macOS users to version 145.0.7632.116/117, while Linux users are being updated to version 144.0.7559.116. The staggered rollout, expected to continue over the coming days and weeks, addresses three high-severity flaws that may expose users to significant risks if left unpatched.

OpenAI has named Indian-origin executive Arvind K C as its chief people officer (CPO), adding a seasoned technology industry leader as it moves into its next stage of expansion. He takes over following the exit of Julia Villagra in August 2025, who had served in the role for less than six months.

Apple has introduced revised age verification requirements for the App Store in certain regions. In an official blog post, the company said it is “providing an update on the tools available for developers to meet their age assurance obligations under upcoming US and regional laws.” The revisions apply to select markets, including Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and the US states of Utah and Louisiana. Apple is further broadening its age assurance capabilities, including a beta version of the updated Declared Age Range API, to support developers in meeting these obligations.

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where the South Korean technology company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series. Ahead of the event, Samsung has previewed several features expected to arrive with the new devices, including Perplexity integration within Galaxy AI, a “Zero-Peeking Privacy” display feature, and AI-powered image editing through text prompts. The company may also introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 series during the same event.