Google revels Pixel 9 Pro first look, new Fold gets Pixel 9 series branding

Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also be launching in India alongside other Pixel 9 series devices, after skipping the first generation model

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Google has officially released the first look of two of its upcoming smartphones from the Pixel 9 series. In a teaser video posted by the company on X (formerly Twitter), Google released the first look of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone. 
Additionally, the tech giant’s next generation foldable smartphone has also been made official. However, this time the Pixel Fold will be incorporated into the Pixel 9 series while getting rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone will be available in India, unlike Google’s first generation Pixel Fold that skipped the launch in the region. 

Google Pixel 9 series: Launch details

Google has already confirmed that it will be hosting its “Made By Google” event on August 13 this year, where it will be unveiling the Pixel 9 series. The company has also updated its Google Store website with a dedicated page for the Pixel 9 series which states “Coming 14 August”.

While Google has confirmed that the next foldable smartphone will hold the Pixel 9 series branding, it is also likely that the Pixel 9 series will feature a fourth model. According to reports, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are likely to have displays of the same size, but Google might bring a Pixel 9 Pro XL with a larger screen.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: First look

The image released by Google for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro reveals the new design of the smartphone and a new camera module. The Pixel 9 Pro features a flat frame design instead of the curved edges seen in past generation devices. Apart from the new frame design, the Pixel 9 Pro sports a floating island-style camera module, which is disconnected from the frame, unlike the camera visor design on the Pixel 8 series.

Standard Pixel 9 and the anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL model are also expected to carry a similar design to the Pixel 9 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: First look

In the first official image released by Google for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company offers a glimpse at the smartphone’s cover display and rear design. Instead of the traditional camera bar on Pixel devices, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an isolated square-shaped camera island on the top left side of the device. Similar to the Pixel 9 Pro model the Pro Fold also appears to be featuring a flat frame design. 

On the display front, it is difficult to say but the smartphone seems to be featuring a  narrower cover screen, which would likely affect the aspect ratio of the inner foldable display as well.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

