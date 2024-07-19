WhatsApp working on automated text translation for new messages: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will automatically translate messages in chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Meta’s instant messaging platform is testing a new feature that will allow users to decide whether the app should automatically translate all future chats to a preferred language. The feature is reportedly available for testing to select WhatsApp for Android users in the latest beta version.

The report stated that in a future version of the app, users will be able to translate a selected WhatsApp message to a language they prefer. Additionally, the app will also allow them to automate this process for all new messages. After the user has selected a preferred language, WhatsApp will prompt them to download a language pack.

The messages, once translated, will bear a “Translated” badge within the chat bubble to indicate that this specific message has been translated from another language. This will help the user to distinguish between original and translated messages, reducing potential misunderstanding.

According to the report, initially, WhatsApp will only offer support for a limited number of languages which would likely include English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic. Additionally, WhatsApp is expected to use its indigenously developed technology for this feature, translating messages on-device for user privacy.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is exploring ways to offer Google Pixel-like voice transcription feature for voice messages. According to news reports, WhatsApp is currently testing the feature which offers textual transcription for both incoming and outgoing audio notes. Similar to the probable message translation feature, users will be required to download a language pack if they wish to transcribe voice messages in a preferred language. Additionally, this feature would likely use on-device processing as well.