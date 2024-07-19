Business Standard
Google brings final beta version of Android 15 ahead of public release

Consumer facing version of the Android 15 OS is expected to be launched with the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphone series at the "Made By Google" event on August 13

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Google has released the fourth beta of the new Android 14 operating system for smartphones. In an update to the Android Developers Blog, Google said that the new beta version is the last scheduled update in Android 15 beta program, before the company starts rolling-out the new OS to general users. 

Google also said that with the fourth beta release, developer Application Programing Interfaces (APIs) and all app-facing behaviours are now final and ready to be integrated into apps that have been developed for the platform. Additionally, the american software giant stated that with beat 4, it has optimised and fixed some of the issues that were reported.
Consumer facing version of the Android 15 OS is expected to be launched with the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphone series which is set to be unveiled at the “Made By Google” event scheduled for August 13. 

Android 15 Beta 4: What’s new?

Google announced that the Android 15 achieved Platform Stability with the Beta 3, thus beta 4 primarily focuses on improving the overall experience and fixing issues and bugs that were reported during testing.

According to a report by 9To5Google, with Beta 4 Google has resolved the lock screen issues which reportedly demanded authentication for interacting with elements on the lockscreen that generally does not require the device to be unlocked.

The report also stated that Google has added improved Device diagnostic features to Android 15 with Beta 4. Within the System option in Settings app, there is a Device diagnostics section that allows users to run manual tests and view battery and storage health. There is also an Evaluation mode that allows users to assess another device using their smartphone.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

