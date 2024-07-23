Tech wrap Jul 23: iOS 18, Redmi Pad Pro launch, WhatsApp, Vivo V40, more

Apple iOS 18: Public release schedule, eligible iPhones, and new features

Apple has released iOS 18 in developer beta and the first public beta versions is out too. This roll out has been in line with the release schedule that Apple has followed over the year for introducing its new iPhone operating system. If Apple continues with this trend, the first stable public release for the iOS 18 could be released after the launch of the next generation iPhone series, which would likely take place sometime in September. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Xiaomi sets Redmi Pad Pro India launch for July 29

China’s Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Pad Pro in India on July 29. The tablet will be a flagship-grade tablet in Xiaomi ecosystem, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The tablet is available in select markets already, and now making its way to India. For context, the tablet was introduced in Xiaomi’s home country in April this year.

WhatsApp, Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is planning to launch a new feature with which users can share files on iOS devices without requiring internet connectivity. Similar to Apple’s Airdrop, this feature will make it easier to share files. According to WhatsApp update tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature was earlier being tested for Android users and now might arrive to iOS via TestFlight beta program in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.15.10.70.

The Vivo V40 series is expected to launch in India in August. The series will include the Vivo V40 and the V40 Pro. The Vivo V40 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, according to consumer technology news platform 91mobiles. The Vivo V40 and V40 Lite have already launched in Europe and the same specifications are anticipated for the Indian variant. This series is expected to succeed the V30 series, which was introduced in March this year.

Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation iPhone SE model, which is expected to launch in spring next year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, specification details of the more affordable iPhone model has surfaced online, suggesting that the fourth-generation iPhone SE could bring major upgrades in all spheres.

In a move to give precedence to Google Messages over its own messaging app, Samsung has reportedly announced that it will not pre-install Samsung Messages on Galaxy devices. The South Korean electronics maker has already phased out the app in some regions. This coincides with Google’s Rich Communication Services being promoted. Samsung Messages do not support RCS but Google Messages does. Additionally, Google Messages was made the default SMS/RCS app on Galaxy devices by Samsung in 2022 but Samsung had pre-installed its own app to offer the option to users to use it.

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on July 23 announced the launch of the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop in India. The company said that the laptop comes with the SpatialLabs glass-free 3D technology, allowing users to create content in 3D. The laptop allows users to transition between 2D and stereoscopic 3D modes, offering versatility and a more immersive experience without using any 3D glasses.

Samsung has been gradually making its ecosystem a closed garden. The devices from South Korean electronics maker, such as earbuds and smartwatches, are tied to its platform only. Naturally, the same has been expected from the Galaxy Ring. However, there are reports claiming that Samsung's new-age health-and-fitness tracker will work with any Android-powered smartphone.

Google is planning to keep third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, it said on Monday, after years of pledging to phase out the tiny packets of code meant to track users on the internet.

With the advent of Apple Intelligence, Apple is expected to power all of its upcoming products, including entry level devices such as next generation iPhone SE, standard iPad models, and more with the latest generation chipset.

India announced it will cut import duty on mobile phones and some key parts to 15% from 20%, a move that will directly benefit Apple, which still imports its high-end smartphones into the country despite increasing local production.