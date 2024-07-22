iOS 17.6: Apple could release these iPhone features ahead of iOS 18 rollout

Apple is reportedly planning to release the iOS 17.6 update soon, which could be the last major update for iOS 17 as Apple’s new iOS 18 operating system nears its first stable version. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple has cancelled the previously planned iOS 17.5.2 update in favour of the iOS 17.6 that is expected to bring bug fixes and improvements on eligible iPhones.

According to the report, Apple started testing iOS 17.6 in beta shortly after it released the first developer beta version of the new iOS 18. While the anticipated iOS 17 update is expected to be light and only bring minor performance improvements and bug fixes, it would also likely bring a new “Catch Up” feature on Apple TV app for customers who have purchased the MLS (Major League Soccer) Season Pass. The new feature would offer a series of highlights for the viewers if they start streaming the live game late. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple released its first public beta version of the iOS 18 OS earlier this month to eligible iPhone models, previewing upcoming apps and features. In the first public beta version, Apple has previewed new lock screen customisation options that allows users to customise the two controls that appear on the iPhone Lock screen. Additionally, the update brings Control Center customisation and reorganisation, Home Screen customisation, RCS messaging support in select regions, revamped Photos app and more.

iOS 18 Public Beta: How to download and install

Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)

On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update

Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18 Pubic Beta

Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear

Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process

Installation will begin after download process

Note: Back up iPhone before installing the beta

iOS 18 Public Beta: Eligible iPhone models