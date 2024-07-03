Tech wrap Jul 3: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Meta AI in WhatsApp, and more

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, powered by Intel's AI chips, launched in India

The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and features advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, leveraging the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Additionally, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphic processing unit (GPU). Priced at Rs 233,990 onwards, the laptop comes with up to 1TB of on-board storage and options for 16GB or 32GB of RAM. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meta details AI system capable of generating 3D visuals from text prompts

Meta has published a research paper detailing “Meta 3D Gen AI” system, which it said is capable of generating 3D models from text prompt. Meta said that the 3D Gen is a combined AI system that can generate high-quality 3D assets, with both high-resolution textures and material maps, all within one minute.

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly developing a new battery health feature that will automatically enable battery charging limits when the device remains plugged in for extended periods. According to a report by Android Authority, OnePlus has hinted at this new feature in its second Android 15 beta update.

Motorola has scheduled the Moto G85 5G smartphone’s India launch for July 10. The China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 3D curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the company confirmed that the smartphone will available on its official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

Apple will equip all four models of the upcoming iPhone 16 series—iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and Pro Max—with the same processor, reported MacRumors. This would mark a departure from the iPhone 15 series, where different processors were used for the baseline and Pro models. The model numbers for the forthcoming iPhones have appeared online, indicating that Apple will not differentiate processors between the baseline and Pro variants in the iPhone 16 series.

Netflix, an over-the-top video streaming platform, is reportedly discontinuing its most affordable ad-free subscription plan in select regions. According to a report by The Verge, Netflix has begun notifying some users in the UK and Canada that they will need to switch to a different plan to continue accessing Netflix content.

Meta has started integrating its artificial intelligence chatbot into its consumer facing platforms, including WhatsApp. In India, the rollout is gradual and not everyone is getting it right away, but be assured that the Meta AI option will be available soon across Meta platforms in the country.

Apple will get an observer role on OpenAI's board as part of a landmark AI agreement announced last month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Phil Schiller, the head of Apple's App Store and its former marketing chief, was chosen for the position, the report said.

Paper leaks on the dark web have sent chills down the spine of thousands of students across the country over the past few weeks. Nationwide protests erupted over allegations of irregularities in examinations after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical aspirants was leaked on the dark web. Similarly, with University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) leaked on Telegram, it raised concerns about growing instances of exam malpractices in India.

Artificial intelligence (AI) appreciation day is on July 16 and the technology is growing in terms of usage and impact in the country, according to experts. Indian startups and researchers have over the years worked on the technology to build practical solutions. “In the past year, the focus of AI has shifted to practical applications, with researchers, enterprises, and executives integrating this technology into everyday workflows,” said Rashid Khan, chief product officer and co-founder of Yellow.ai.