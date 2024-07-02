Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WhatsApp to let users generate images of themselves using Meta AI: Report

Reportedly, the AI-powered image generation capabilities have been identified in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is reportedly developing new artificial intelligence features for WhatsApp that will enable users to generate images of themselves in various backgrounds and themes. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these AI-powered image generation capabilities have been identified in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Although the feature is still under development, it may be included in a future app update.

WhatsApp: How Meta AI will generate images
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As outlined in the report, users will need to take photos of themselves to initialise the feature. These images will be processed by Meta AI, which will then generate images representing the user in different settings based on their prompts. Users will retain full control over the feature, including the ability to delete the setup photos at any time.

WhatsApp: Using AI-generated images

According to the WABetaInfo report, once users have set up the feature by taking their photos, they can ask the Meta AI chatbot to generate images by using a text prompt prefixed with "Imagine me". If users wish to use this feature in group conversations, they need to tag "@Meta AI" followed by the "Imagine me" prompt. The AI chatbot will then automatically share the generated image in the chat or group.

The feature is expected to be optional, allowing users to disable it at any time through the in-app settings menu.

Other upcoming WhatsApp features

The report also mentions that WhatsApp will soon enable users to select their preferred Meta AI model. This feature, currently in development, will allow WhatsApp users to choose between different Llama models for their AI interactions, depending on the task at hand. For instance, users can opt for the Llama 3-70B model for simpler prompts or switch to the Llama 3-405B model for more complex queries.

Also Read

Tech wrap Jul 01

Tech wrap Jul 01: WhatsApp update, Sony Bravia 7, Apple-Google deal, more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp launches community-exclusive events feature for group chats

waterlogging

Delhi govt to set up control room to monitor waterlogging after rains

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests native in-app dialler in beta version for Android: Details

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests status update makeover in Android beta version: What is new

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp update artifical intelligence AI Models WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon