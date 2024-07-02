WhatsApp to let users generate images of themselves using Meta AI: Report

Meta is reportedly developing new artificial intelligence features for WhatsApp that will enable users to generate images of themselves in various backgrounds and themes. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these AI-powered image generation capabilities have been identified in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Although the feature is still under development, it may be included in a future app update.

As outlined in the report, users will need to take photos of themselves to initialise the feature. These images will be processed by Meta AI, which will then generate images representing the user in different settings based on their prompts. Users will retain full control over the feature, including the ability to delete the setup photos at any time.

WhatsApp: Using AI-generated images

According to the WABetaInfo report, once users have set up the feature by taking their photos, they can ask the Meta AI chatbot to generate images by using a text prompt prefixed with "Imagine me". If users wish to use this feature in group conversations, they need to tag "@Meta AI" followed by the "Imagine me" prompt. The AI chatbot will then automatically share the generated image in the chat or group.

The feature is expected to be optional, allowing users to disable it at any time through the in-app settings menu.

Other upcoming WhatsApp features

The report also mentions that WhatsApp will soon enable users to select their preferred Meta AI model. This feature, currently in development, will allow WhatsApp users to choose between different Llama models for their AI interactions, depending on the task at hand. For instance, users can opt for the Llama 3-70B model for simpler prompts or switch to the Llama 3-405B model for more complex queries.