Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OnePlus developing new battery health feature with charging limits: Report

OnePlus already allows its smartphone users to enable charging limit and optimise charging, but the new feature will auto-enable the limit if the device is plugged-in and charging for too long

OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 12 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly developing a new battery health feature that will automatically enable battery charging limits when the device remains plugged in for extended periods. According to a report by Android Authority, OnePlus has hinted at this new feature in its second Android 15 beta update.

On OxygenOS 14, OnePlus's current mobile operating system, users already have the option to manually enable an 80 per cent charging limit to conserve battery health. However, the report states that in an upcoming update, OnePlus will introduce a new system that will enable compatible smartphones to limit charging beyond the 80 per cent mark if the device has been charging for a prolonged duration.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new "Charging Limit" feature will differ from the existing “Optimised Charging” feature on OnePlus devices. Optimised Charging limits the battery level to 80 per cent and, using collected user data, starts to recharge the remaining battery 100 minutes before the user is expected to unplug. In contrast, the new feature will permanently maintain the battery level at 80 per cent while charging.

The report mentions that OnePlus is allowing select users with Android 15 beta 2 to test the new feature, which currently includes a toggle for enabling it. It is likely that OnePlus will make this a default setting if the phone remains plugged in for too long.

In a related update, OnePlus recently introduced a new battery technology called "Glacier Battery" in collaboration with Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL). This technology allows OnePlus to increase the battery capacity in smartphones while reducing the battery's size. Using this newly developed technology, OnePlus has incorporated a 6,100 mAh battery into its OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone.

Also Read

Tech Wrap Jun 28

Tech wrap Jun 28: CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, Instagram AI chats, more

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with 6100 mAh 'Glacier Battery' goes official: Details

OnePlus Pad Pro

OnePlus Pad Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 unveiled: Specs, features

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G goes on sale at 12 pm: Price, introductory offers

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Pro set to launch in China on June 27, India launch may follow

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India battery technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon