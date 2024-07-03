OnePlus developing new battery health feature with charging limits: Report

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly developing a new battery health feature that will automatically enable battery charging limits when the device remains plugged in for extended periods. According to a report by Android Authority, OnePlus has hinted at this new feature in its second Android 15 beta update.

On OxygenOS 14, OnePlus's current mobile operating system, users already have the option to manually enable an 80 per cent charging limit to conserve battery health. However, the report states that in an upcoming update, OnePlus will introduce a new system that will enable compatible smartphones to limit charging beyond the 80 per cent mark if the device has been charging for a prolonged duration. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new "Charging Limit" feature will differ from the existing “Optimised Charging” feature on OnePlus devices. Optimised Charging limits the battery level to 80 per cent and, using collected user data, starts to recharge the remaining battery 100 minutes before the user is expected to unplug. In contrast, the new feature will permanently maintain the battery level at 80 per cent while charging.

The report mentions that OnePlus is allowing select users with Android 15 beta 2 to test the new feature, which currently includes a toggle for enabling it. It is likely that OnePlus will make this a default setting if the phone remains plugged in for too long.

In a related update, OnePlus recently introduced a new battery technology called "Glacier Battery" in collaboration with Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL). This technology allows OnePlus to increase the battery capacity in smartphones while reducing the battery's size. Using this newly developed technology, OnePlus has incorporated a 6,100 mAh battery into its OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone.