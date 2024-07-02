Tech wrap Jul 2: Apple iOS 18, Meta's new AI label, ASUS Vivobook S15, more

Meta has updated the way it labels artificial intelligence manipulated content on its platform such as Instagram and Facebook. The US-based social media giant said that it is updating the “Made with AI” label to “AI info” across its apps. Unlike the static label, the AI info badge will be clickable and offer information about the content for more context.

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has commenced pre-bookings for its first laptop based on Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC platform, the ASUS Vivobook S15. Powered by the Qualcomm X Elite chip, the laptop features AI capabilities provided by Microsoft Copilot in conjunction with its proprietary AI functionalities. The official launch date for the ASUS Vivobook S15 is set for July 9.

Apple is planning to introduce a subscription model for its artificial intelligence (AI) tools and features in the future. A report by Bloomberg reveals that the company, which collectively refers to its AI features as Apple Intelligence, will initially offer these tools for free on supported Apple devices later this year. However, Apple has a long-term plan to monetise these features.

Meta is reportedly developing new artificial intelligence features for WhatsApp that will enable users to generate images of themselves in various backgrounds and themes. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these AI-powered image generation capabilities have been identified in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Although the feature is still under development, it may be included in a future app update.

Samsung is reportedly set to discontinue its compact flagship tablet with the next Galaxy Tab S series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S series will include only a Plus model and an Ultra model, thereby phasing out the 11-inch standard model. The report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, anticipated to launch around the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, will consist of a 12.4-inch model and a 14.6-inch model. These models are similar in size to the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra, respectively. The discontinuation of the standard 11-inch display model would mark a significant shift in Samsung’s tablet lineup strategy.