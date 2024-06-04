Tech wrap Jun 04: Instagram's unskippable ads, X allows adult content, more

In a bid to make Instagram more lucrative for advertisers, the social media platform from Meta is testing a new feature called “ad breaks”. With it, Instagram will show you advertisements (ads) that you cannot skip. This means that to continue scrolling the content feed, you will have to watch the complete ad.

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced “Adult Content and Violent Content policies” that lays down the rules for adult content on the platform. The updated guidelines states that users can share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behaviour, but such content has to be labelled and should not appear on prominent section of the platform such as a profile picture or banner.

Apple is set to kick off its annual developers-focused event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), on June 10. Traditionally, Apple uses the event’s opening keynote session to announce updates related to its platforms and to introduce new hardware

OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT is reportedly facing global outages. According to news reports, many ChatGPT users have reported that they are facing trouble in generating responses from the AI chatbot. ChatGPT is reportedly taking in prompts but is unable to respond to queries. Additionally, some users are even facing issues where the page becomes unresponsive after prompting the chat bot.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to face a legal battle from the Finnish health tracking company Oura over the launch of its Galaxy Ring in the US. According to a report by 9To5Google, while seeking legal advice from the US District Court in California to prepare for possible lawsuits from Oura, Samsung has revealed that it plans on “selling the Galaxy Ring in the United States in or around August.”

Taiwanese semiconductor entity MediaTek has announced Kompanio 838 chipset aimed at next-generation Google Chromebooks with support for on-device AI. The MediaTek Kompanio 838 will debut in Lenovo Chromebooks, which are set to launch in coming days.

Four out of five consumers will use artificial intelligence to make life-altering decisions by 2030. Moreover, 80 per cent of consumers could use AI-powered simulations in the next decade for life-altering decisions such as buying property, stocks, and more. Further, consumers could also use AI health simulations to make lifestyle changes. These are the key insights from Ericsson ConsumerLab’s “10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030s - the AI-Powered Future” report.

Intel launched its next generation Xeon server processors on Tuesday in a bid to regain data center market share, and revealed that its Gaudi 3 artificial intelligence accelerator chips would be priced much lower than its rivals' products.