Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

The Galaxy S24 series is now available for pre-booking in India with benefits worth up to Rs 22,000. Below are the details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 series (Photo: Samsung)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for pre-booking in India. Announced on January 17 at Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S24 series is billed as heralding a new era with mobile AI. The series encompassed the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours, while the Plus model is offered in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours only. Both the models are offered in online exclusive Sapphire Blue and Jade Green colours too.
The top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colours. Three additional colours – Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange – are offered as Samsung online store exclusives.
All three smartphones are available for pre-booking on Samsung online store, major e-commerce platforms, and offline at select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: India pricing

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
  • 12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: India pricing

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999

Samsung Galaxy S24: India pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Introductory offers

On the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus models, Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 5,000 discount on trade-in deals. The company is also offering a special storage upgrade option on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus pre-bookings.
On the vanilla Galaxy S24, Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 15,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on trade-in deals.
Samsung is bundling its Wireless Charger Duo at no additional cost with the pre-booking orders, available across models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Construction: Titanium frame
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68
  • Weight: 232g
  • Thickness: 8.6mm

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,900 mAh
  • Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
  • Protection: IP68
  • Weight: 196g
  • Thickness: 7.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

  • Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh
  • Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
  • Protection: IP68
  • Weight: 167g
  • Thickness: 7.6mm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

