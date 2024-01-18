Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for pre-booking in India. Announced on January 17 at Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S24 series is billed as heralding a new era with mobile AI. The series encompassed the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours, while the Plus model is offered in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours only. Both the models are offered in online exclusive Sapphire Blue and Jade Green colours too.

The top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colours. Three additional colours – Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange – are offered as Samsung online store exclusives.

All three smartphones are available for pre-booking on Samsung online store, major e-commerce platforms, and offline at select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: India pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: India pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999

Samsung Galaxy S24: India pricing

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Introductory offers

On the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus models, Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 5,000 discount on trade-in deals. The company is also offering a special storage upgrade option on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus pre-bookings.

On the vanilla Galaxy S24, Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 15,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on trade-in deals.

Samsung is bundling its Wireless Charger Duo at no additional cost with the pre-booking orders, available across models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Construction: Titanium frame

Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68

Weight: 232g

Thickness: 8.6mm

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,900 mAh

Construction: Aluminum Armor frame

Protection: IP68

Weight: 196g

Thickness: 7.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications