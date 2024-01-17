Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on January 17 in San Jose, California, US. At the event, the South Korean technology giant would unveil smartphones in its flagship Galaxy S-series – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24. Alongside, the company would announce artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features that are set to debut along with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung had earlier confirmed AI-powered features such as AI Live Translate, which will provide audio and text translations in real time during phone calls. Samsung is expected to announce more such AI features powered by its Gauss model during the event.

The global launch event will kick off at 11:30 pm (IST). It will livestream on Samsung’s website and official YouTube channel. You can watch the livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.





ALSO READ: Apple pips Samsung to become top global smartphone brand in 2023: Report Samsung has already started the pre-reserve program for the upcoming smartphones on its official website. Available until today, customers can pre-reserve their Galaxy S24 series smartphones by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1,999.

Below is a round-up of expected specifications:

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Camera: 200MP primary sensor, telephoto with 10x digital zoom, up to 8K video recording

Battery: 5,000mAh

Galaxy S24 Plus: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: up to 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Camera: 50MP primary sensor, telephoto with 3x optical zoom, up to 8K video recording

Battery: 4,900mAh

Galaxy S24: Expected specifications

Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: up to 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Camera: 50MP primary sensor, telephoto with 3x optical zoom, up to 8K video recording

Battery: 4,000mAh

Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Watch livestream

