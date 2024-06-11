Valorant video game coming to Xbox, PlayStation on June 14: Check details

American video game developer Riot Games has confirmed that its tactical shooting game Valorant is coming to gaming consoles. The developer on its website has stated that Valorant will be available on Xbox and PlayStation platforms in a limited beta version starting June 14. The company has also started registrations for the same on its website.

The 5v5 tactical shooting game has been exclusive to Windows platform on PCs since its launch in 2020. However, it will be available in beta version soon on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 in limited regions – including the US, UK, Canada, Europe and more. The company also stated that it will roll out in more regions “shortly thereafter”, however, a stable full version roll out on gaming consoles has not yet been confirmed.

The limited beta version of the game will only be available to players who are registered. Additionally, registered players will also be able to invite five more players to try out the console version of Valorant.

Riot games has confirmed that console players will not get access to cross-playing. This essentially means that Valorant players on Xbox and PlayStation players will only be able to play together, and will not be able to join games with PC players. The company said that this has been done to maintain “competitive integrity”. While cross playing is not available, cross-platform progression will be supported on all platforms as users will have the same Valorant account across PC and console versions of the game. This will allow saved in-game progress on PC to reflect on the console and vice-versa. This cross progression will allow users to carry over purchased Battle Pass, recruited Agents, purchased skins and more between console and PC.

Valorant: Details

Valorant is an online multiplayer tactical first-person shooting game, consisting of two teams of five players where one team attacks and other defends. The game is played in a series of rounds until a team wins a total of 13 rounds in a game. For the attacking team to win a round, they must eliminate all defenders, or plant a ‘spike’ in a designated site. For the defending team to win a round, they need to eliminate all attackers or defuse the ‘spike’ in time. The game features characters that are called agents who have their unique abilities that come handy during the game.