Nothing introduces CMF Phone 1 in a peppy orange colour theme: Take a look

Nothing on June 6 announced the CMF Phone 1, its maiden smartphone offering under CMF brand. Nothing introduced the CMF Phone 1 on X (formerly Twitter), calling the upcoming smartphone from its sub-brand an entry-point to its product ecosystem. In the post on X, Nothing mentioned that the CMF Phone 1 will leverage the company’s innovation in the smartphone category and offers an entry point to Nothing’s product ecosystem.





Coming soon. Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design.Leveraging @nothing 's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem.As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention.Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gaeRCjuTC9 June 6, 2024

The company has not divulged either the launch timeline details or product information, but the image posted by it on X reveal some elements of the design of the smartphone. In the image shared by the company, the smartphone dons a peppy orange colour theme, similar to the shade that the company has used with other CMF products like the GAN charger, CMF Buds, and more.

Moreover, the image shows a circular dial on the edge, resembling the fidget dial on the CMF Buds. It is yet to be seen if Nothing will utilise this rotating dial for added functionality on the CMF Phone 1 . Additionally, the smartphone seems to feature a vegan-leather back panel that sits within the colour coordinated plastic frame.

With Nothing saying that the CMF Phone 1 will offer an “entry point” to their product ecosystem, it is likely that the company will price the smartphone lower than its mid-range Nothing Phone 2a that launched earlier this year.

CMF Phone 1: Expected specifications

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with Gorilla Glass protection. It will likely get a plastic construction and will be offered in Black, White and Orange colour options. For imaging, the smartphone is expected to sport a single camera sensor on the back side, however, specifics about the camera sensor are not available yet.

The CMF Phone 1 will likely be powered by a chip from MediaTek Dimensity series, possibly with 5G connectivity. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W wired charging.