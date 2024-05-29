Tech wrap May 29: Phone 2a special ed, Sony discounts PS5 Slim and more

The special edition is based on Phone 2a white colour variant, but with red, yellow, and blue colour accents underneath the back cover for new visual identity. Priced at Rs 27,999, the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition will be available from June 5 on Flipkart.

Sony has announced discounts on PS5 (slim models), DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and select PS5 and PS4 game titles for a limited period. Discounts are available from May 29 till June 12, or until stocks last, on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select retail outlets.

Google has announced artificial intelligence features for Chromebook Plus to rival Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs. Google said that Chromebook Plus laptops will now come with built-in Gemini-powered AI features such as help me write, AI-generated wallpapers, and Magic Editor in Google Photos app.





Truecaller introduces AI Call Scanner feature on Android app

Apple has announced the schedule for its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC), which is set to commence from June 10 and continue until June 14. The event will kick off with a keynote address on the opening day on June 10 where the American technology giant will announce updates coming to its platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available to stream on Apple India website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. Apple said it will make the on-demand playback of the keynote address available after the conclusion of the live stream.

Truecaller on May 29 announced the “AI Call Scanner” feature for Android app to detect spam calls with AI-synthesised or cloned voice. According to the caller identification service provider, the feature has been trained to detect the difference between human voices and AI-synthesised voices so that it can notify users about potential scams and fraudulent activities.

Google has pulled down its documentation, which specified what parameters the company uses for generating and ranking Search results, after accidentally publishing it on GitHub. According to a report by 9To5Google, the American technology giant had published “Google API Content Warehouse” documentation on GitHub platform on March 27 and pulled it back on May 7.

Microsoft has released the first look for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 video game while confirming that it will be available through Xbox Game pass from the first day of release. This will be the maiden Call of Duty game that will be available on the company’s subscription-based gaming platform for both consoles and PCs.

The POCO F6 is available for purchase in the first sale period in which POCO is offering introductory offers and one year extended warranty. Launched on May 23, the POCO F6 is among the first smartphones to boast the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip in India. The performance-centric smartphone is offered in up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration at Rs 29,999 onwards.

Norway’s Opera One browser has announced a partnership with Google to integrate the Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models into its Aria browser AI. Additionally, the company will use Google’s large language models (LLMs) for image generation and text-to-voice functionality.

Samsung’s next-generation clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, would get a bigger capacity battery compared to the current generation model. According to a report by The Verge, the 2024 Galaxy Z Flip smartphone has appeared on the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) testing record detailing the smartphone’s battery specifications. Additionally, the report stated that Samsung’s upcoming wearable device, the Galaxy Ring, has appeared on the list, revealing details about the Ring’s sizing and battery details.

The Redmi Pad Pro has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, indicating imminent launch in the country. Appearing on certification site suggests that the device is being officially tested according to the safety standards of the region and will soon be launched in the market.

Microsoft has launched its AI-powered Copilot chatbot for messaging app Telegram. Microsoft on its website said that OpenAI’s GPT model-powered generative AI assistant is available within the Telegram app to provide responses on a range of topics, including travel tips, sports update and movie recommendations. Copilot for Telegram will also be able to respond with detailed answers to user query leveraging Bing search.

The Realme GT 6T is the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment, launched on May 22. The performance-centric smartphone boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage, 5500 mAh battery, and 120W wired charging. On paper, the Realme GT 6T looks like a complete package with special attention to performance-oriented features.