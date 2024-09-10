Tech wrap Sep 10: iPhone 16 series, iOS 18.1, AirPods 4, Sony PS5 Pro, more

iPhone 16 series to AirPods 4: Highlights from Apple 'It's Glowtime' event

On September 9, Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series, marking a new phase for the iPhone. The event also featured the launch of two new wireless earbuds in the AirPods 4 series, the Watch Series 10 smartwatch, and updates to the Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Max.

iOS 18 to launch on Sep 16, Apple Intelligence features rolling out later

iOS 18 will be available as a free update from September 16 for eligible iPhones. The update, announced earlier at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), includes several new features. However, the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features will be introduced in a future release.

On September 9, Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series, featuring significant upgrades across the standard and Pro models. The new iPhones are equipped with the A18 chip in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and the A18 Pro chip in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple unveiled the Watch Series 10 alongside the iPhone 16 series on September 9. The new Apple Watch includes larger displays and a thinner design, with enhanced health features like Sleep Apnea detection. It now comes in a titanium casing and includes a new Titanium Milanese Loop band for the Watch Ultra 2.

Apple has launched the fourth-generation AirPods, which include the standard AirPods 4 and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Pre-orders are open in India, with availability starting September 20. New health features have also been added to the second-generation AirPods Pro, and new colour options with USB-C charging are available for the AirPods Max.

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series on September 9, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Prices for the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models have been reduced by Rs 10,000. The iPhone 16 series is now the sole lineup featuring Apple Intelligence capabilities.

A prominent feature of the iPhone 16 series is the new “Camera Control” button, present on all four models. This button facilitates quick access to camera functions through touch gestures like light presses, taps, and slides.

Apple’s “Glowtime” event revealed several new products, including the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. However, some anticipated announcements were absent. These products may be released later this year or early next year.

The Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series allows users to quickly open the camera app with one press and capture a photo with a second press.

Apple’s new iPhone launch faced criticism in China due to the absence of artificial intelligence features, creating challenges as the company competes with Huawei Technologies in the Chinese smartphone market.

