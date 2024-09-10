iPhone SE 4 to iPad mini 7: Expected Apple products yet to be announced

Apple’s “Glowtime” event featured several announcements, including the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Intelligence. However, some anticipated products were notably absent from the event. Here are the details about the missing products, which could be in the works for launch later this year or early next year.

Apple has been working on an upgrade for the iPhone SE, but the device was not mentioned during the event. The third generation, launched in 2022, retains a design similar to the iPhone 8. Rumours suggest that the updated iPhone SE will adopt a design akin to the iPhone 14, potentially replacing Touch ID with Face ID and featuring an OLED display with a notch. The new device might also be powered by the A18 chip, aligning with the requirements for the Apple Intelligence system.

iPad mini 7

Reports indicate that Apple Stores worldwide are running low on stock of the iPad mini 6, suggesting an imminent release of a new iPad mini. The device was not announced at the event. According to Bloomberg, the new generation model is expected to be revealed in October.

M4 Macs

New Macs are anticipated to launch in October, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac, all featuring the M4 chip.

AirPods Pro 3

A new generation of AirPods Pro was not introduced at the event. The second generation, announced in 2022, was upgraded in 2023 with a new USB-C charging case. At the event, Apple unveiled two new versions of AirPods 4. Rumours suggest that the AirPods Pro 3, with more significant enhancements such as integrated health sensors, will launch next year.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

While the Apple Watch Series 10, with a new design and large screen, was a highlight of the event, no new version of the Apple Watch Ultra was announced. Instead, Apple released a new black variant of the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2. For the first time, there is also an Hermès edition of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 available.

New Apple Watch SE

A new Apple Watch SE was anticipated, expected to be made of plastic, targeted at children, and available in various colours. However, this was not announced at the event.

Additionally, Apple is expected to launch a more affordable Apple Vision and new HomePods in 2025, but these were also missing from the announcements.