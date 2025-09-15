Monday, September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Sept 15: iOS 26 release, OPPO F31 series launch, Snapchat update

Tech Wrap Sept 15: iOS 26 release, OPPO F31 series launch, Snapchat update

iOS 26, iPadOS 26 releasing today. OPPO F31 series launched. Snapchat adds two new updates. WhatsApp privacy feature. Vivo Y31 series launched. Sony Xperia 10 VII launched.

Tech Wrap September 15

Tech Wrap September 15

BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Apple is rolling out its latest software updates starting September 15, including iOS 26 for supported iPhones. On the same day, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and watchOS 26 will also be available for eligible devices. Newly launched hardware like the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 will ship with the updates pre-installed, while older supported devices will receive them as free upgrades. The rollout begins around 10:30 pm (IST).
   
OPPO has introduced the F31 5G lineup in India, which includes the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro Plus models. The new series is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and features up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. With a focus on AI-based functions, the smartphones also boast a rugged design claimed to withstand India’s toughest conditions.
 
 

Also Read

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

iOS 26 to add Apple Fitness app's heart rate tracking for Powerbeats Pro 2

Xiaomi

Xiaomi hastens flagship smartphone release to take on Apple's iPhone 17

Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 18 series: Apple could make Face ID's display cutout smaller in 2026

Apple platform updates: macOS Tahoe 26, iPadOS 26, iOS 26, watchOS 26

iOS 26, iPadOS 26, other Apple platforms releasing today: How to update

apple, apple logo

CCI seeks Apple's response to final probe report on App Store dominancepremium

 
Snapchat has unveiled two messaging upgrades: Infinite Retention and Group Streaks. Infinite Retention lets users keep chats permanently, while Group Streaks enable friends to maintain streaks together more easily.
   
WhatsApp is testing a feature designed to simplify privacy controls for status updates. As per WABetaInfo, version 2.25.25.11 for Android introduces a redesigned interface that helps users quickly choose who can view their statuses. The app may also add a Close Friends option in the future, similar to Instagram, for more private sharing.
   
Vivo has rolled out the Y31 series in India, featuring the standard Y31 and the Y31 Pro. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, the devices come equipped with a 6,500mAh battery and carry IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.
   
Sony has expanded its Xperia 10 line with the Xperia 10 VII, available in Japan, Europe, and the UK. The company has not released smartphones in India for years, making a domestic launch unlikely. Interestingly, the phone’s camera module bears a striking similarity to that of Google’s Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series.
   
After the popularity of Nano Banana edits, a new wave of AI-driven creations—vintage saree portraits—has taken over Instagram. These edits depict women in classic sarees set against retro or cinematic backdrops. The Nano Banana tool itself, powered by Google’s Gemini Nano model, first went viral for transforming selfies into toy-like 3D figurines.
   
With iOS 26 rolling out today (September 15), Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 owners will soon be able to monitor heart rate data in real time through the Apple Fitness app across 50 workout categories, according to 9To5Mac.
   
Xiaomi is advancing its flagship launch schedule, moving directly from the Xiaomi 15 series to the Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup, which includes the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, is aimed squarely at competing with Apple’s iPhone 17 in the premium segment.
   
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 models in 2026 are not expected to feature under-display Face ID or hidden front cameras, despite previous speculation. Instead, reports suggest Apple will shrink the size of the existing Dynamic Island cutout as a step toward its all-glass iPhone vision.
   
Nothing has confirmed a special exchange discount for its Phone 3, offering up to Rs 45,000 off for customers who own Phone (1) or Phone (2). The UK-based company said the offer is a gesture of appreciation for its early users who helped shape the brand. Launched in July this year, the Phone 3 is the firm’s flagship model.
   
YouTube Music is introducing a redesigned “Now Playing” screen for Android and iOS. According to 9To5Google, the refreshed interface features a dual-pane design and simplified controls, providing a cleaner user experience. The rollout is server-side and may not reach all users immediately.
   
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, launched last month, is now on sale in India with prices starting at Rs 30,999. Available via Samsung’s online/offline stores and select retailers like Reliance Digital, the tablet is bundled with offers such as exchange discounts, bank deals, and no-cost EMI options.
   
The Primebook 2 Neo positions itself between a laptop and a smartphone. While it offers features like Windows Cloud access and on-device Gemini, shortcomings such as a weak display, fragile build, average sound, performance lags, and limited battery life hold it back. Despite its strengths, the device struggles to deliver a polished overall experience.
   
India observes Engineers’ Day on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the former Diwan of Mysore. Born in 1861, Visvesvaraya is remembered for his significant engineering achievements and his role in shaping modern India through infrastructure development and innovative projects.

More From This Section

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree prompt

Gemini's 'Nano Banana' turns selfies into AI saree edits; but is it safe?

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will make it easier to manage who can see your status update

Engineers' Day 2025

Engineers' Day 2025: Top Indian engineers and their contributions

Nano Banana's vintage image edit, Ghibli art and 3D figurines

Google's Nano Banana and AI image trends spark privacy concerns: Details

Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2 and Phone 3

Nothing announces Rs 45,000 discount on Phone 3 for Phone 1, Phone 2 owners

Topics : Vivo Tech News Apple Apple iOS Oppo smartphone WhatsApp groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon