Telangana government launched the first robotics framework in the country

Framework developed by Emerging Technologies Wing

The State Robotics Framework is developed by the Emerging Technologies Wing of Telenagana's ITE&C Department, collaborating with the All Indian Robotics Association with insights from academia, industry experts and stakeholders.



The Emerging Technologies Wing was established by the Telangana government in the year 2017. The wing was developed to revolutionise the IT and robotics industry.



Telangana Government Robotics Framework uses this robotics technology to bring growth and development in key domains, like agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation, and consumer robotics.



The state also established Robo parks equipped with testing facilities, co-working options, and co-production or manufacturing options, which the government owns along with the industry, academia, and incubators at competitive rates.



Not only that, but the state is actively working towards a world-class robotics accelerator which aims to provide startups with the necessary incubation, infrastructure, authorisation support, market insights, investor connect, and mentorship support.

Telangana launched a state Robotics Framework to strive towards technological advancements and development. It became the first state to do so in the country.The policy aims to create a sustainable robotics ecosystem and promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and R&D to lead Telangana to a leading position in the field of Robotics.