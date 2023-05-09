close

Apple introduces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro tools for creators on iPad

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Apple on Tuesday introduced Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad for video and music creators that will each be available on the App Store for Rs 499 per month or Rs 4,999 per year with a one-month free trial from May 23.

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later.

"We're excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

"With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio," he added.

Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad require iPadOS 16.4, said the company.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools - unlocking new workflows for video creators. A new jog wheel makes the editing process easier than ever and enables users to interact with content in completely new ways, said Apple.

With Live Drawing, users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. On iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.

Pro camera mode brings even greater control to the creation process on iPad, according to Apple.

Video creators can shoot high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance.

Final Cut Pro for iPad harnesses the power of Apple silicon and machine learning to speed up time-consuming editing tasks.

With Scene Removal Mask, creators can quickly remove or replace the background behind a subject in a clip without using a green screen.

"Auto Crop adjusts footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratios, and with Voice Isolation, background noise can easily be removed from audio captured in the field," said Apple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

