There's '0% chance' that world will end in 2030: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

By Ian King

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang renewed his pushback against AI doomsday scenarios, saying that the technology doesn’t pose an extinction risk to humanity.

During multiple appearances at events in recent days, the CEO has reiterated his stance that artificial intelligence can be safely managed. Huang, whose company is the leading provider of AI processors, has also argued against the need for new regulations. “However it’s characterised, 2030 is not going to be the end of the world,” Huang said in an interview with CBS News. “There is a 0 per cent chance it’s going to be the end of the world.”

Anthropic PBC employee Jacob Coxon kicked off a wave of AI unease with his resignation earlier this month. He warned that the researchers building AI “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

During the CBS interview, which is slated to air in full on Sunday, Huang argued that the industry shouldn’t slow down.

“We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else,” he said. “But we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready and deliver products that are unsafe.”