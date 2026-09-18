iPhone 18 craze arrives in India: Buyers queue up at Apple stores

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on Friday, drawing buyers to Apple stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida, with some customers arriving several hours before the outlets opened.

The latest iPhone models became available for purchase from 8 am, following the start of pre-orders on September 12. Buyers were seen queuing outside Apple stores as they sought to get their hands on the company’s latest Pro models.

Buyers arrive hours ahead of launch

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Apple begins the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. Customers throng the Apple Store at DLF Mall to get their hands on the latest devices. pic.twitter.com/EYQhM6ufXN — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026 In Bengaluru, a customer told ANI that he had reached the store at around 5 am. He said he had been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7 and described the annual launch as a “festival”. In Bengaluru, a customer told ANI that he had reached the store at around 5 am. He said he had been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7 and described the annual launch as a “festival”.

In Delhi’s Saket, another customer told ANI that he had pre-booked the 1TB iPhone 18 Pro Max and had arrived early because he wanted to be among the first buyers. He said he was upgrading from an iPhone 17 Pro and wanted to see what features Apple had added to the new model.

At the Apple Store in Noida’s DLF Mall, a buyer who travelled from Punjab said he had been waiting since 6 am. He said he bought two iPhone 18 Pro Max units after making the earliest booking.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: A buyer says, "I bought two iPhone 18 Pro Max. I came from Punjab and have been standing in the queue since 6 AM. Mine was the very first booking; I am the first one who has got the phone..." https://t.co/ZfhLUMhw5ipic.twitter.com/rVR3U5CNZI — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

“Mine was the very first booking; I am the first one who has got the phone,” he said.

Customers were also seen queuing at Apple stores in Maharashtra. One buyer said he had waited for around 10–12 hours before getting the first phone. Reports from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi also showed buyers gathering ahead of the official opening.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Price, colour, other details

The launch comes despite the premium pricing of the new models. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models are priced at ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for 256GB. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900, respectively.

Apple is also offering launch-period purchase options such as eligible bank-card cashback and no-cost EMI schemes, while customers can use Apple Trade In to reduce the effective purchase price depending on the device being exchanged.

The iPhone 18 Pro series comes in black, silver, glacier and a new burgundy finish. The phones feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls.

They are powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and a new vapour chamber designed to improve sustained performance, AI capabilities and battery life. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers the longest battery life on a Pro model.

The iPhone launch is part of Apple’s wider 2026 product lineup, which also includes AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and the company’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo.